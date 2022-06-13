The banner of the fans of Peru in Qatar, from the inside: the details of the night Doha experienced its first major World Cup party

Banner of the fans of Peru in Doha before the repechage

Five months after the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022the city of Doha He had not yet been able to savor the honeys of this prestigious sporting event. Although the capital of the Arab country, absolute venue of the competition, works hard from the moment of its designation to arrive in optimal conditions to the day it finally has to host the event, its link with the tournament lacked an experience like the one who lived on Sunday night: Qatar had his first great World Cup experience thanks to the great party that the fans of Peru put on at the main entrance of the hotel where his players gather for the game against Australia -rival that already beat him four years ago in Russia- corresponding to the international playoff. Near 1,500 fans from Bicolorequipped with drums and flags, were grouped in front of the Hyatt Regency Oryx to give the final boost to the team led by Ricardo Gareca. The pupils of Tigre They stand before the chance to make history: play two World Cups in a row for the first time in 40 years.

This momentous match, like Tuesday’s clash between Costa Rica y New Zealand, could be considered the first real approach of the Qataris with that event that the residents eagerly await. The cancellation of the traditional Confederations Cup, which functioned as a pilot test for the hosts, deprived the Qataris of starting to warm up their engines. The landing of Peruvian and Costa Rican fans in the last few hours lit up the streets of Doha. Both arrived united by the illusion of guaranteeing their place in the world through a playoff that for the first time in history will be played in a single match and at a neutral venue.

A large part of the Peruvian fans are staying at the Msheireb Downtown, an area that mixes contemporary architecture with gleaming white mosques, art galleries, museums, and an outstanding gastronomic offer. The great jewel of this district is the market of Souq Waqif, which has corridors full of local artisan businesses. Around 6:00 p.m. this Sunday, while the sun was slowly setting, the peru jerseys they began to sprout everywhere, all heading in the same direction.

The flags of the fans who dream of Peru playing its second consecutive World Cup

“In Russia, Peruvians appeared from where one did not know”, he had said Tigre Gareca a few hours earlier at the press conference that took place at noon in the Khalifa International Stadium, a venue that has been the home of Qatari football and sport for almost half a century, remodeled for the World Cup. And that phenomenon manifested itself again in Doha. The fans had been summoned to gather at the 21 in the hotel that is attached to the old airport of the city, which is under construction and is expected to be ready to operate during the World Cup. But they started arriving at the rendezvous point several minutes early.

For the appointed time, the door of the Hyatt Regency Oryx It was already completely full. The drums began to set the rhythm, the flags waved high and cell phones recorded a unique moment. The fans sang songs in support of their team and exploded with happiness when the players’ bus, which was returning from its last training session held at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, stopped at the door. As the footballers descended from the bus, the euphoria was on the rise. At that point there were already fans who were looking for alternative platforms to gain height, like that fan who climbed a tree in the hotel parking lot to better see their idols.

Own Garecawho remained on the sidelines of the meeting of his players with the people, had also highlighted in the press conference the importance of this support for the spirit of his group: “The closeness of people and of the family, for us it is a very important energy. It is priceless. Family support has been fundamental for us.” The public did their part. This spectacular flag, which went off without a hitch under the watchful eye of some local police security agents, gave the final boost to a team that was also welcomed by a crowd inside the hotel.

In economic and geographical terms, it is not at all easy to move from Latin America to Qatar and fans of Peru have shown amazing commitment to their team by coming to Dohaespecially in times where the pandemic of COVID-19 still marks the pulse of tourism. The Arab country, which has progressed by leaps and bounds in recent decades and continues its structural development, has had a taste of what is to come in the future, since it is expected that nearly 1.3 million people visit him at the end of the year.

The flag was summoned for 9:00 p.m., but Peruvian fans were crowding long before

Peru face the game with Yoshimar Yotún practically ruled out. Gareca wanted to wait until the last moment to see if he had the Sporting Cristal midfielder, but everything indicates that Christofer Gonzales will be the one to take his place. Gonzalesa versatile player who can play in different positions, is more explosive and dynamic than Yotún, who is characterized by being more positional and taking advantage of his technique.

The Peruvian team arrives fully acclimatized for the match against Australia, which will test the cooling systems that have been installed in the stadiums. These days, the thermal sensation has touched the 50°C during the day and temperatures are higher than 30°C at nightfall. Nevertheless, Qatar It takes years of preparation for a world that is getting closer. The residents, who are not used to the large crowds of people in the streets and who begin to look with astonishment at those visitors who disguise themselves as pedestrians, begin to strengthen their bond with the most prestigious football competition on nights like this: the great party that the followers of the Bicolor staged in honor of their team has allowed Doha to experience its first major World Cup celebration.

THE BEST PHOTOS OF THE BANDERAZO

“The closeness of people and family is a very important energy for us,” said Tigre Gareca

The inhabitants of Doha were surprised by the color of the Peruvian fans

To get a good spot, one fan even climbed a tree

Good background: no background was recorded and the flag was a total party

The drums were in charge of providing percussion to the songs

The hotel is located next to the old airport, which is under construction

The moment of the explosion: when the squad returned to the hotel after training

KEEP READING:

Pedro Gallese rejected Peru’s favoritism in the playoff to Qatar 2022: “Neither of them has the advantage”

Ricardo Gareca referred to the playoff: “It is an extraordinary moment in my career that we want to take advantage of”

Luis Enrique had a radical change of opinion and gave the Argentine team as the main candidate to win the World Cup