The “Barbie” Cast Director Shares 3 Actors Who Regrettably Turned Down Ken Roles:

Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir were all cast as Ken dolls in Barbie, along with Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and others. However, the movie’s casting directors said that a few others had to drop out because the cast had to spend three months filming within London.

Bowen Yang from Saturday Night Live, Dan Levy from Schitt’s Creek, and Ben Platt from Dear Evan Hansen were among the players who almost moved to Barbie Land.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is full of Ken-ergy, thanks within large part to its star-studded cast. Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir all play Kens in the movie, which is directed by Greta Gerwig.

A few artists, though, couldn’t quite meet their goal of playing Barbie’s “long-term, long-distance, low-commitment, casual” boyfriend upon film. In an interview with Vanity Fair upon July 20, casting director Allison Jones named three actors who had to turn down minor parts as Ken in the movie.

Ryan Gosling Has Received Lot Of Praise For Playing The Role Of Ken:

Ryan Gosling has received a lot of praise for playing the lead Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie. Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir also play other versions of the male dolls.

Due to COVID-19 rules, most of the film had to be shot in London, where the cast and team had to stay for three months.

In the end, schedule issues caused by how the movie was made took Bowen Yang, Dan Levy, as well as Ben Platt out of the running to portray Ken. Jones said, “They were, I’m not making this up, really upset that they couldn’t do it.”

Part Of Allan In The Movie Initially Offred To Jonathan Groff:

Even the part of Allan, who many people call the hidden hero of “Barbie,” was supposed to be assigned to another actor, Jonathan Groff. “Dear, dear Jonathan Groff felt like, ‘I am shocked that I’m typing this, yet I can’t do Allan,'” Jones said, also blaming schedule issues.

The Internet appears to agree that Michael Cera did a good job with the character, even though it would have been exciting to see the Broadway expert put his own spin on the doll that had been forgotten. “Allan was easily the best character within the Barbie movie,” one Twitter user said.

Michael talked about going into a realm of make-believe to be Allan after the movie’s opening. He said that the set was “stunning to see.”

On July 24, the Superbad star told British GQ, “It was full of the greatest minute focus on detail.” “Every single tiny detail was amazing that transported you into this world, even if it wasn’t going to appear on camera.

It didn’t seem like fun. It seemed like the most money I’d ever seen spent at one time.” Want to know more about Barbie’s world? Read on to find out what’s really going on in the show.

In A Conversation Margot Robbie Said That She Always Wanted Ryan To Play Ken:

In an interview, Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie and also made the movie, said that she always wanted Ryan Gosling to play Ken. She said that he was put into the plot to be the character “Ken Ryan Gosling” as well as laughed, “We pretty much weren’t going to take no for an answer.”

Greta Gerwig, who writes and directs movies, told Ryan during an SXM interview, “We were simply bothering you.” “Margot asked, ‘Is it weird if I went to his house?’

I told her, ‘Don’t go to his home. We’re not going anywhere.’ Send another text message.” Margot made fun of me by saying, “I could see an ocean of blue upon my phone.”

John Cena Said It’s A Happy Accident To Play As Mermaid Ken:

“It turned out to be happy accident,” John Cena tells Today about being chosen as Mermaid Ken. He said that he “kind of” asked Margot Robbie to be in the movie when they “ran into each other by accident.”

John told her, “I’d do just about anything you guys need. I like the movie a lot, and they offered me if I would like to play a merman.”

Amy Schumer told the truth about why she quit the Barbie movie. “I think we stated it was a scheduling conflict; that’s what we said,” she stated in June 2023 on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“But, yeah, it was just a matter of artistic differences. But what do you know? There seems to be a new group working on it, and it seems very female and cool. So, I’m going to see that show.”

Allison Jones, who was in charge of casting, said that Bowen Yang from Saturday Night Live, Dan Levy from Schitt’s Creek, and Ben Platt from Dear Evan Hansen all almost played Kens within the movie but couldn’t make it work. She also said, “They were really upset that they were unable to accomplish it. I’m not making this up.”

Amy Schumer was supposed to play Barbie in the first version of the movie, which was currently being set up by Sony in 2016. The story was written by Schumer and her sister along with her partner, Kim Caramele.

She shared on Instagram, “I auditioned for Barbie on January 22 while I was on vacation with friends.” “I packed a single random hot pink dress I hadn’t worn at all, when I had to make my audition tape, I thought, it’s fate I have a Barbie Pink dress!”

The Bridgerton actress said she is “obsessed” alongside Greta Gerwig and that she “couldn’t have even imagined” working with her.

“Gal Gadot was Barbie energy. Robbie said, “Because Gal Gadot is so stunningly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for it. She’s so sincere and kind that it’s almost dorky how much she cares about other people.”

Within Australia Barbie Made $21.55 Million At The Box Office:

In the meantime, Barbie, which just came out, has already been a huge hit. Over the weekend, it made $21.55 million at the box office in Australia.