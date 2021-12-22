The barter of European soccer stars that may involve an Argentine figure

File image of the UEFA logo at its headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. December 4, 2019. REUTERS / Denis Balibouse

Mauro Icardi appears on the radar of several powerful European ensembles. The Argentine striker, who has just scored a goal after three months in PSG’s win against a fifth division team (Feignies-Aulnoye) for the debut in the French Cup, could be part of a star exchange in the current pass market.

According to the prestigious Italian newspaper The Gazzetta dello Sports, Juventus was interested in having the services of Icardi and would be willing to offer the Brazilian Arthur Melo as part of payment to seduce Paris Saint-Germain. The idea of ​​the whole of Turin would be to carry out a loan exchange.

Mauro Icardi would be on the radar of Juventus of Italy (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

The Argentinian 28-year-old is not among the starters of the team led by Mauricio Pochettino and only played 600 minutes in Ligue 1 (He has played 18 games) and does not exceed 800 counting all European competitions. Injury to Neymar allowed him to add more minutes, but having Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé ahead (also Say Maria as extreme) left it far behind so he does not rule out emigrating to other horizons to find the necessary filming.

In the event of a transfer to Juventus, Icardi could share the lead with his compatriot Paulo Dybala (Álvaro Morata and Moises Kean, the other forwards of the team). In addition, it would allow the Italian team to do without the midfielder 25 year old Brazilian, who owns a high salary and was unable to settle since it was added in September 2020 from Barcelona from Spain, in exchange for more than 70 million euros and also through a barter for Milarem Pjanic.

Arthur Melo, Italian Juventus footballer (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

Withthur Melo had problems with a calcification on his right leg which made him run from behind at the start of the season. He barely played three games as a starter between Serie A and the Champions League, with 317 minutes played. For this reason, from Juventus they would be thinking of being able to revalue it and cover with Mauro Icardi the vacancy left by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo after his return to Manchester United.

