The Batman 2 formally introduced: first main points of the sequel and its returns

Warner Bros. has formally introduced a sequel to The Batmanthe newest film directed via Matt Reeves, confirming that Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Reeves himself and his staff will go back for The Batman 2.

Warner Bros. Footage Team President Toby Emmerich shared the scoop at CinemaCon 2022, and whilst not anything else used to be published relating to a conceivable tale or free up window, now we formally know that The Batman 2 is at the method (even supposing it hasn’t been an enormous wonder both given the luck of the primary movie).

Matt Reeves took to the level to assist announce The Batman 2, pronouncing extra main points can be published “at an upcoming CinemaCon“. Due to this fact, we will be able to have to attend to grasp extra reputable main points of the sequel, which is probably not the one factor we see set on this new universe. A long term sequence starring the Penguin has been showed for HBO Max, in addition to a chain targeted at the Gotham Police Division that may center of attention on Arkham, in step with the newest adjustments introduced.

They usually might not be the one Batman spin-offs we see prior to The Batman 2 premieres.

If you have not observed The Batman but, you’ll be able to be satisfied to grasp that it is these days to be had to all HBO Max subscribers. When you’ve observed it and wish extra motion pictures adore it, ensure to try our checklist of must-see motion pictures after The Batman.

You additionally mustn’t omit the deleted scene from The Batman starring THAT villain, which we additionally just lately mentioned with the movie’s director, Matt Reeves, in an interview.