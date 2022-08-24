The Batman 2 survives the purge of Warner Bros. Discovery with DC

Paintings on The Batman 2 seems to be transferring ahead, apparently brushing apart considerations that the movie will not be authorized amid primary adjustments at Warner Bros. Discovery.

In a Time limit article reporting that Matt Reeves has secured a multi-year deal for the primary movie, it’s reported that the director has returned to paintings at the sequel along side co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Robert Pattinson may be mentioned to reprise his function because the name persona.

Do you suppose The Batman 2 is simply too giant to be canceled after racking up an international gross of over $770 million? Remember the fact that Warner Bros. is made up our minds to seek out its personal model of Kevin Feige and to reboot the DCEU, which would possibly now not have room for Reeves’ model of The Batman. Finally, The Batman 2 is claimed to be “years away.”

We cherished The Batman when it was once launched previous this yr as we famous in our evaluate, writing that “Matt Reeves’ violent, thrilling and darkly stunning tackle The Batman greater than justifies its position within the franchise canon.” Different Bat motion pictures have had much less good fortune, as Batgirl was once hastily cancelled.

In the meantime, Joker: Folie à Deux has been officially showed, with Girl Gaga starring. It is going to premiere on October 4, 2024.