The Batman: 9 Questions We Have After The First Trailer

Go away a Remark
You’d assume in per week when it was revealed Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck would reprise their roles as Batman that the information cycle was crammed with greater than sufficient information in regards to the Darkish Knight. After all, one ought to by no means rely out the Caped Crusader as a result of the primary trailer for The Batman arrived at DC Fandome, and rocked a number of socks off.
Matt Reeves’ DC characteristic appears actually promising, in addition to completely different than what we have seen from previous live-action incarnations of the character, and the footage has generated a quantity questions that followers are hungry to see answered (or a minimum of supplied with some type of clarification). Let’s get into these ideas under, and kick issues off with that beatdown that was so vicious I wished to spit some enamel out simply watching it!
Did Batman Kill That Man?
We all know Batman can ship a depraved beatdown, however holy shit did Robert Pattinson’s Batman annihilate that gang member that stepped to him. It is actually saying one thing contemplating that man had a complete crew behind them, and so they have been all so shaken they did not instantly bounce in to assist him. For actual although, I am form of questioning whether or not or not he might have killed that man, and with this solely being “Yr Two Batman” I am not fully ruling it out. Even when we’re not seeing a deadly assault, that is removed from the primary time it has appeared like Batman kills somebody on display, so that is removed from a test towards The Batman for the act of violence.
Is The Killer We See The Riddler, And What’s With The Masks?
It appears reasonably apparent that The Riddler performs a heavy hand in The Batman story, however is that him within the opening sequence? In that case, the masks with the glasses excessive is new, and fairly a departure from the unique Riddler appears from the comics. It is not one thing to precisely get mad about, as a standard Riddler rise up would not have match the tone of The Batman. Unhinged works higher than dapper on this case, so, once more, if that’s Riddler beneath the masks, I absolutely approve.
Does The Riddler Know One thing About Batman?
It looks like there could also be a cause to imagine a part of The Batman‘s plot revolves round a secret Riddler is aware of in regards to the hero. The funeral scene that will get interrupted by somebody with a observe for the caped crusader might level to this, as a result of why would The Riddler assume Batman is current at this funeral? That alone must rattle Bruce greater than a automotive blowing via the service. Riddler is wise, so I’ve to assume he already on the very least suspects Batman would attend this funeral. The query is will Yr Two Batman be smart sufficient to not take the bait, or be uncovered?
Is The Batcave Low-Tech?
Clearly Batman continues to be getting the cling of the job, so one can forgive the Batcave not having the large penny, dinosaur, a number of fits, and all of the accouterments of a veteran Caped Crusader. Nonetheless, the dude is a billionaire, you’d assume he’d have the cash to blow on some high-grade electronics to line that bat cave with. This one virtually offers off storage vibes and a way that a number of what’s there was a DIY job. I get that, however nonetheless, I really feel like he might do with only a few extra screens and possibly a supercomputer or two.
Is It Stunning Batman Already Has A Relationship With The GCPD?
It is a bit shocking to see Batman and the GCPD already having a strong relationship within the footage we noticed, although it does appear like issues take a bitter flip sooner or later. Given how early Batman is into his profession, I form of anticipated the near-exclusive vigilante standing with a contact of excellent cops getting beat down by corrupt cops afraid their names will get to Batman. I am very to see how this relationship performs out all through The Batman, and the place it finally ends up on the film’s finish.
What Type Of Relationship Will Catwoman And Batman Have?
Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle have had all types of relationships all through DC comics historical past. They have been in love, been bitter enemies, and pals on a platonic degree. There isn’t any scarcity of choices right here for Robert Pattinson’s and Zoe Kravitz’s variations, however The Batman trailer did little to indicate us which method these two are going to go together with the 2 characters squarring off at one level. I am undecided the place I am leaning on the entire thing as a result of I can take or depart a Batman story with romance, however do you solid Pattinson as Batman when you’re not giving the followers one thing to “ship?”
Who Is That Gang Affiliated With?
That gang sporting face make-up is basically fascinating as a result of we all know gangs in uniform in Gotham Metropolis usually imply they’re affiliated with a serious supervillain. Now, I do know who we’re all speculating, so I ought to take this time to say it has been stated The Batman and Joker are set in several universes. I am undecided who you’d hyperlink them too, and I feel that is what makes these guys far more fascinating than they may really be. I am actually hoping for a shock look from the Clown Prince Of Crime, even when it is not the one performed by Joaquin Phoenix.
How Is Colin Farrell’s Transformation As Penguin So Good?
After I heard Colin Farrell can be taking part in Oswald Cobblepot, I figured this may be like a Robin Lord Taylor in the beginning of Gotham state of affairs. That’s to say, he appeared solely barely just like the Oswald Cobblepot we come to know in Batman. However boy was I flawed to the purpose that I hardly acknowledged Farrell with all of the prosthetics. It is actually superb, and I am hoping that now that he has the look he can justify that make-up work with an equally superior efficiency.
What Is There But To See?
What we have seen of The Batman is so spectacular that it is exhausting to recollect this film is just 25 % of the way in which via manufacturing. We’ve already seen some actually spectacular stuff, and it is offering hope that the remainder of this film has much more enjoyable and surprises on the way in which. It is exhausting to not be excited by the potential for extra villains, extra motion, and naturally, a thriller that has the viewers on a experience alongside Batman determining what’s occurring.
The Batman is predicted to launch October 1st, 2021. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the film, what’s occurring with DC, and for the most recent occurring in films and tv.
Add Comment