The Batman becomes latest blockbuster to halt production due to coronavirus

Warner Brothers’ upcoming The Batman film has change into the latest blockbuster production to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak – with the mission set to start a two-week hiatus.

In accordance to Deadline, the Matt Reeves-directed movie was due to begin capturing in Liverpool this week, however that may now be halted as fears across the virus proceed to mount.

It’s understood that nobody concerned within the production has at the moment been recognized with the virus.

An announcement issued by Warner Bros. learn, “Warner Bros. Photos characteristic production of The Batman will likely be on a two-week hiatus beginning right now. The studio will proceed to monitor the state of affairs carefully.”

Experiences recommend that the studio will proceed to take a look at its different movies in production concerning doable delays – with The Matrix four at the moment capturing in Berlin and production scheduled to start quickly on the following installment of the Unbelievable Beasts franchise.

Quite a few movies and TV exhibits have both had their production halted or launch delayed because the starting of the pandemic, with excessive profile situations together with Bond movie No Time to Die and season 4 of Netflix present Stranger Issues.

The Batman is at the moment scheduled for launch in June 2021, and boasts a solid together with Robert Pattinson because the titular superhero, Colin Farrell because the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano because the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.