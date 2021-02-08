The Batman: Colin Farrell is unrecognizable as Penguin

Colin Farrell to play Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin in The Batmanby Matt Reeves, and it looks like he’s going to look quite changed. The change is so drastic that another member of the cast did not quite recognize it.

As reported in Movieweb, Rupert Penry-Jones, who plays a “mysterious victim” in The Batman has admitted that he had no idea that Farrell was there seeing him fully disguised.

“I got to the set and there was a guy there who was very confident,” said Penry Jones. “I had no idea who he was. He was familiar to me, he was telling stories and I was saying but who is this? And I thought he would be a supporting actor (an extra, so we can understand each other); he kept talking to me, very nice. .. and I began to notice things about his clothing. The marks on his face, a clamp on his pants and I thought it was a great job for a secondary … and suddenly I realized: Wait a minute, this guy who’s playing Penguin … oh god, it’s Colin Farrell! “

We already saw some of the Penguin played by Farrell in the small trailer that was shown, and the actor had expressed his enthusiasm for the role in the film in the past and has said that there will be “delicious” scenes.

The Batman has left us as of March 4, 2022 due to current circumstances