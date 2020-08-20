The Batman Director Reveals Official Logo And New Look At Pattinson’s Suit

This new art work from Writer and Chief Inventive Officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee, give us probably the most complete have a look at the brand new Batsuit but. A few of us have been type of fearful concerning the ears, for the reason that display screen take a look at didn’t reveal them, however they’re trying sharp. Robert Pattinson’s swimsuit is definitely not as cumbersome as Ben Affleck’s, however it has some badass options, together with the famed utility belt, and a few storage in his gloves. His cape has a cool popped collar and the bat on his chest has a extra rugged, handmade look to it.