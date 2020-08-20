The Batman Director Reveals Official Logo And New Look At Pattinson’s Suit

Go away a Remark
Coming off this morning’s teaser reveal of Zack Snyder’s Justice League forward of the trailer being launched this weekend on the DC Fandome world occasion, one other Batman has answered the Bat sign. Matt Reeves’ simply revealed the official brand for 2021’s The Batman and a few unbelievable art work of Robert Pattinson’s Darkish Knight. Test it out under:
Seems just like the Caped Crusader’s new coloration is purple, per Matt Reeves’ thrilling share on Twitter. It follows a equally blood-tinted display screen take a look at that the author/director confirmed to followers again in February. Take a look at Robert Pattinson strut within the new Batsuit right here should you missed it earlier than or are in search of Michael Giacchino’s new theme music to hype up the Warner Bros film for you additional:
This new art work from Writer and Chief Inventive Officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee, give us probably the most complete have a look at the brand new Batsuit but. A few of us have been type of fearful concerning the ears, for the reason that display screen take a look at didn’t reveal them, however they’re trying sharp. Robert Pattinson’s swimsuit is definitely not as cumbersome as Ben Affleck’s, however it has some badass options, together with the famed utility belt, and a few storage in his gloves. His cape has a cool popped collar and the bat on his chest has a extra rugged, handmade look to it.
One intriguing idea value noting relating to Batman’s chest, is that the bat seems to be made up of steel. Followers have pointed to a storyline within the comics the place Bruce Wayne melts the gun that killed his dad and mom on that tragic night time on the Opera and positioned it on his swimsuit. No affirmation that is the case in The Batman, however a couple of panels from the supply materials for reference:
And can we discuss that jawline? That is solely art work and seeing the Good Time actor bodily within the swimsuit will likely be a bit totally different, however it takes inspiration from the upcoming film. Seems like Pattinson matches the half properly, however what he brings to the character itself has but to be teased. And what is going to his Batman voice sound like?
The reveal got here with a reminder from Matt Reeves of The Batman’s taking part in DC Fandome’s Corridor of Heroes Panel this Saturday, August 22. The occasion can have some form of panel for the film, together with for The Flash, Marvel Lady 1984, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Right here’s hoping DC Fandome provides us some footage from the movie or reveals appears for extra of The Batman solid, comparable to Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Paul Dano’s Riddler, Andy Serkis’ Alfred or Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon.
Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra Batman reveals as DC Fandome unfolds this weekend!
Add Comment