The Batman Director Reveals The Silver Lining Of Production Halting

There’s that factor too, while you get to push pause. I’ve labored on another motion pictures the place, for varied causes, you’ve gotten a shutdown—whether or not it’s an actor will get sick and desires time to get better, or truly one time I obtained sick and wanted time to get better. I do discover that any time you’re within the midst of one thing huge the place you possibly can out of the blue cease and take somewhat inventory of the place you’re at, that may be a artistic reward as effectively. However I believe the toughest factor is simply that we misplaced a beloved crew member. That, to me, is one thing we’re all nonetheless coping with.