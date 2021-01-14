The Batman: Enigma villain will have his own drink

Mountain Dew will launch a soft drink coinciding with The Batmanby Matt Reeves. To be specific: it will be inspired by one of the most important enemies, Enigma.
Best Products says (via Batman News) that PepsiCo will launch “Riddler’s Brew”, which would translate as “Enigma’s Brew,” a new limited edition and new flavor of Mountain Dew to celebrate the launch of The Batman in 2022. The soda will have a dark blue color, similar to the flavor of cherry, which was released in 2012 in conjunction with the movie Batman: The Legend Rises.
The supervillain is getting his own drink. https://t.co/V4zrqyWD23
— Best Products (@BestProducts) January 11, 2021
Last year at the DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves showed off some of the Batman reboot for the first time, with a first trailer showing the new suit, the Batmobile and more details of the film’s cast. The trailer also featured an Enigma puzzle and some fans have even pulled the code.
Add Comment