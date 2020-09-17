The Batman Filming Again After Robert Pattinson’s Positive COVID Test

“The Batman” goes again to work.

Robert Pattinson has been cleared to don on the cape and cowl once more after his optimistic COVID-19 take a look at introduced manufacturing on the comedian ebook film to a standstill. The studio has by no means confirmed the identification of the individual with the optimistic take a look at and didn’t reveal any details about Pattinson’s situation or if anybody else on the manufacturing examined optimistic. Representatives for Pattinson additionally by no means acknowledged that he had contracted the virus, although Selection confirmed an preliminary report in Self-importance Truthful that the actor had COVID-19.

Filming at Leavesden Studios outdoors of London was halted on Sept. three whereas Pattinson recuperated and forged and crew who have been in shut contact with the star additionally quarantined. Some units continued to be constructed, however cameras successfully stopped rolling.

“Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on ‘The Batman’ within the U.Okay.,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Footage advised Selection.

“The Batman” additionally stars Paul Dano because the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell because the Penguin. Andy Serkis performs Batman/Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler, Alfred, whereas Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, and Jeffrey Wright spherical out the forged. Warner Bros. is backing the comedian ebook journey, which is co-written and directed by Matt Reeves (“Daybreak of the Planet of the Apes”), and focuses on the second yr of Wayne’s tenure because the Darkish Knight.

Pattinson’s optimistic take a look at was essentially the most high-profile instance of the hazards of restarting manufacturing through the pandemic, simply as Hollywood is looking for a secure strategy to roll cameras on motion pictures and tv exhibits through the coronavirus period. “The Batman” had itself solely simply returned to manufacturing on Sept. 1, after taking pictures roughly 25% of the movie in the beginning of the yr earlier than the industry-wide shutdown in March. The delay pressured Warner Bros. to push the movie’s scheduled launch from June to Oct. 2021.

A number of buzzy initiatives, corresponding to “The Matrix 4,” “Jurassic World: Dominion,” and the Disney Plus sequence “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” have additionally resumed manufacturing.