‘The Batman:’ First Look at DC FanDome Reveals Catwoman, Riddler

“The Batman” writer-director Matt Reeves unveiled the primary trailer for the movie in the course of the last panel for the DC FanDome occasion on Saturday.

The moody teaser, set to Nirvana’s “One thing within the Approach,” focuses most on the presence of the Riddler (Paul Dano), who’s leaving a sequence of lethal teasers for the Batman and Commissioner Gordon (Jeffery Wright). It additionally reveals a number of fast glimpses of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, supplies the primary full look of Pattinson within the Batsuit and driving the Batmobile, and underlines this Batman’s brutal strategy to preventing crime as he beats the crap out of a low-level hoodlum to make a degree.

Within the panel for the movie, Reeves stated “The Batman” gained’t be an origin story per se, however it does begin in “12 months Two” of Batman’s emergence, by which Batman and a number of other different iconic characters — Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin (Colin Farrell) — are nonetheless within the early levels of their growth. In exploring the corruption at the guts of the story, Batman additionally begins to uncover a bigger story of corruption throughout the metropolis, and the way it might join again to the vastly rich and highly effective Wayne household.

Proper earlier than the panel debuted, Warner Bros. additionally launched a sequence of first look pictures of Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Batman from the movie.

Reeves has been commonly teasing glimpses of his movie, beginning in February with a video of Pattinson carrying the Batsuit with a snippet of Michael Giacchino’s rating for the movie. Just a few weeks later, video and photographs from the set leaked later of the Batcycle and a extra full look at the Batsuit, and in early March, Reeves tweeted an official first look at the Batmobile.

The movie needed to droop manufacturing as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, and is about to start out filming once more in early September. Reeves stated he had shot simply 25% of the movie to this point, and the delay pushed the official launch date from June to Oct. 2021.

The film additionally stars John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and Andy Serkis.

Reeves can be working with Terence Winter (“The Sopranos”) on a spin-off “Gotham PD” TV sequence set a yr earlier than the occasions of “The Batman.” Reeves stated within the panel that the present will deal with a corrupt cop in the course of the first yr of the emergence of Batman in Gotham Metropolis. HBO Max picked up the present with a sequence dedication.

“The Batman” panel capped off the primary wave of DC FanDome occasions that unfolded in digital panels all through the day, most of them specializing in Warner Bros. upcoming slate of options based mostly on DC Comics properties. A follow-up occasion largely specializing in TV will likely be held on Sept. 12.

Watch the official trailer under.