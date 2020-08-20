‘The Batman’: First Look at Emblem, Teaser Poster Revealed by Director

Director Matt Reeves revealed the primary look of the emblem at his upcoming movie “The Batman” on Thursday, in addition to a teaser poster to advertise the upcoming panel for the DC Movies manufacturing at the DC FanDome digital presentation on Aug. 22.

The poster, designed by DC’s chief artistic officer Jim Lee, depicts the Batsuit as worn by Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne within the movie. Reeves (“Conflict for the Planet of the Apes,” “Let Me In”) is anticipated to unveil the primary main first look at the film throughout Saturday’s DC FanDome occasion, which shall be hosted by Aisha Tyler.

The filmmaker first began tweeting out first appears at “The Batman” in February with a video of Pattison sporting the Batsuit with a snippet of Michael Giacchino’s rating for the movie. After pictures and video from the set leaked later that month revealing the Batcycle and a extra full look at the Caped Crusader’s signature apparel in early March, Reeves tweeted an official first look at the Batmobile.

As with the remainder of the business, the movie needed to droop manufacturing in March as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Reeves is about to restart manufacturing of “The Batman” in early September in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. The delay pressured Warner Bros. to push again the discharge date to Oct. 1, 2021.

The venture costars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

In July, Reeves and Terence Winter landed a sequence dedication from HBO Max for a spin-off sequence set on the earth of the movie that can discover the corruption inside Gotham Metropolis.