The Batman is shut down again after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19

The Batman has been hit by one other COVID-19 manufacturing shutdown simply days after filming restarted and it’s been reported that star Robert Pattinson has examined positive on the Warner Bros studio at Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

“A member of The Batman manufacturing has examined positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” Warner Bros stated in a press release. “Filming is quickly paused.”

Vainness Truthful has reported that Pattinson examined positive for the coronavirus. His consultant hasn’t but responded to requests for an replace about his situation.

Filming on the Robert Pattinson-starring film initially closed down in early March with 25 per cent of the movie shot.

Pattinson revealed that he had been sitting out the lockdown together with his girlfriend at an condominium in London, whereas The Batman crew had been establishing units throughout August.

Producers of The Batman have been anxious about additional outbreaks undermining the manufacturing schedule, however they have to be alarmed that one occurred so quickly after the resumption.

The Batman marks Pattinson’s entry into the DC Comics universe and he’s co-starring with Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as buttler Alfred Pennyworth, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Based on EW, director Matt Reeves gave extra particulars about Pattinson’s tackle the superhero on the current DC FanDome occasion: “It’s concerning the early days of him being Batman and he’s very removed from being good.”

He described Bruce Wayne’s improvement as Batman as “a criminological experiment” and making an attempt to alter town’s darkish aspect.

“That’s when the murders begin to occur… and it opens up an entire new world of corruption,” he stated. “With out being an origin story, it finally ends up concerning his origins. It’s a detective story, a thriller… it’s bought, after all, motion, and it’s extremely private for him. He’s sort of a rising legend and [criminals] are afraid of him. He’s not a logo of hope but. One of many issues he has to take care of is how he’s perceived… What was thrilling for me was not doing the origin [story] however to satisfy him within the center and to see him make errors and develop and fail and be heroic in a method that felt very human and really flawed.”

The Batman has been rescheduled for launch in October, 2021.

