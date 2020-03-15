The Batman Production Halted for Two Weeks



Manufacturing on Warner Bros.’ The Batman has formally been halted for 2 weeks, a company spokesperson has confirmed to IGN.

It was as soon as before now reported that manufacturing on The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as a result of the titular caped crusader, was as soon as relocating from London to Liverpool. Warner Bros. reportedly made the decision to easily forestall manufacturing altogether out of safety issues. Time limit experiences that no person from the cast or manufacturing employees has been recognized with COVID-19.

Warner Bros. has stated it’ll “observe the situation intently” as COVID-19 developments proceed.

It appears as although, while completely different movie productions across the globe have shut down due to issues over the unfold of coronavirus, Matt Reeves’ The Batman stays to be filming.

Choice film reporter Justin Kroll states {that a} provide as regards to Warner Bros. says the studio’s films The Batman, Matrix 4, and King Richard (starring Will Smith) are nonetheless in manufacturing. Right here is Kroll’s tweet…

Provide as regards to WB saying BATMAN, MATRIX and KING RICHARD shoots will proceed. SQUAD, LITTLE THINGS and REMINISCE are all in submit, BLACK ADAM doesn’t get began till august, AQUAMAN in 2021 — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 13, 2020

In Kroll’s chain, he moreover mentions that Implausible Beasts three stays to be set to start filming on Monday.

Moreover mentioned, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, The Little Points (starring Denzel Washington), and Reminisce (starring Hugh Jackman, written directed by the use of Westworld’s Lisa Pleasure) have all accomplished filming and in the meanwhile are in post-production. DC films Black Adam and Aqauaman 2 haven’t started manufacturing however, and won’t for a short while.

Clearly, productions could come to a halt if Warner Bros. changes its ideas.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, began filming inside the U.Okay. on the end of January. The film’s take on the Batmobile has many influences, from the comics to the distinctive TV assortment.

For additional on the new movie, that is the whole lot everyone knows so far about The Batman. Then check out IGN’s score of all the movie Batsuits and our pick for probably the most environment friendly movie Batman.

Regarding the leisure enterprise’s response to the pandemic, right here’s a working itemizing of each movie liberate that’s been behind schedule and each TV and film manufacturing that’s been shut down.

