‘The Batman’ Release Date Delayed Until October 2021 – Variety

Warner Bros. has shaken up the discharge calendar for a lot of of its upcoming movies — together with “The Batman” and “The Sopranos” prequel, titled “The Many Saints of Newark.”

“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, was initially anticipated to debut June 25, 2021, and can now launch in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.

Quite a few movies, together with “The Batman,” have been compelled to place manufacturing on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Film theaters within the U.S., and in a lot of the world, have additionally mandated to shut due to the worldwide heath disaster, inflicting studios to reshuffle motion pictures scheduled for summer time and fall of 2020 and past.

As a part of Warner Bros.’ announcement Monday, “The Many Saints of Newark” has been pushed from Sept. 25, 2020, to March 12, 2021.

The studio has additionally rescheduled two of its DC superhero motion pictures: “The Flash” moved ahead a month, and can open on June 2, 2022, as an alternative of July 1. In the meantime, “Shazam 2” is hitting the large display screen seven months later than anticipated, and is about to launch on Nov. 4, 2022, as an alternative of April 1.

Different titles that had been impacted by the broad adjustments to Warner Bros.’ theatrical launch calendar embody Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, led by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. It was scheduled to launch Oct. 1, 2021, and can now grace theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. “King Richard,” a sports activities drama starring Will Smith as the daddy of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, was pushed again a 12 months, from Nov. 25, 2020, to Nov. 19, 2021. Elsewhere, the studio’s untitled Fred Hampton movie has been pulled from the discharge calendar.

For now, Warner Bros. is sustaining launch dates for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” (July 17) and its “Surprise Lady” sequel (Aug. 14).

As beforehand reported by the studio, “Within the Heights” — an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical that was due out this summer time — in addition to animated journey “Scoob” and James Wan’s thriller “Malignant” had been shelved and stay with out launch dates.

President Donald Trump introduced final week that cinemas may be capable of slowly flip lights again on in coming months, steps that had been half of a bigger set of pointers for the way the nation can reopen. Whereas most tentpoles have vacated their summer time launch dates, just a few, akin to “Surprise Lady 1984,” “Tenet,” Common’s comedy “The King of Staten Island” (June 19) and Disney’s live-action “Mulan” (July 24), optimistically stay.

Nonetheless, there’s no clear signal that multiplexes will be capable of resume enterprise by then, which means exhibitors might totally miss out on one of many busiest occasions of 12 months for moviegoing.