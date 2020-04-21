The Batman, Shazam! 2 And More Have Just Pushed Back Release Dates

Go away a Remark
For practically two months now, the movie business has been in flux as a result of present occasions, significantly on the subject of launch dates. Not solely have many accomplished motion pictures needed to be delayed as a result of theaters being closed down, however motion pictures that have been within the midst of preproduction or manufacturing have additionally seen their upcoming releases affected. Living proof, Warner Bros has simply pushed again the releases of a few of its upcoming options, together with The Batman.
Initially set to come back out on June 25, 2021, moviegoers will now have to attend till October 1 of the identical yr to see the debut of Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Fellow DC film Shazam! 2 has additionally been delayed from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022. For all you followers of The Sopranos on the market, its prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, is now arriving on March 12, 2021 quite than September 25 of this yr.
However wait, we’re not completed on the delay entrance simply but. King Richard, the sports activities drama centered on the daddy of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, has been pushed again an entire yr, from Nov. 25, 2020 to Nov. 19, 2021. Then there’s Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, which stars Austin Butler because the eponymous singer and Tom Hanks because the Presley’s supervisor, Colonel Tom Parker. That film’s been delayed only a smudge, from Oct. 1, 2021 to November 5, 2021.
That is simply the most recent change to Warner Bros’ upcoming film slate. Different motion pictures which have just lately been delayed, both by being moved to a brand new date or quickly faraway from the calendar altogether, embody Scoob!, In The Heights and Marvel Girl 1984. There are nonetheless some motion pictures, like Tenet and The Matrix 4, which might be holding onto their launch slots, however as we simply noticed with The Batman and people different motion pictures, that would find yourself altering.
Nevertheless, at this time’s Warner Bros’ shakeups weren’t totally filled with delays. For these of you wanting ahead to The Flash, which is able to see Ezra Miller reprising his position because the Scarlet Speedster, will now come out on June 2, 2022, having beforehand been set for July 1, 2022. Lastly, the film centered on DC’s Quickest Man Alive lastly will get a chance to reach prior to anticipated quite than later!
With The Batman being moved to the start of October 2021, meaning when the film lastly hits the massive display screen, it’ll have been practically 4 years since Robert Pattinson’s Batman predecessor, Ben Affleck, made his remaining DCEU look in Justice League. Pattinson is joined within the Matt Reeves-directed film by Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis, amongst others.
It’s additionally attention-grabbing that on the brand new Warner Bros calendar, Shazam! 2 is arriving only a month after The Batman, as often studios like to provide their superhero motion pictures a minimum of a pair months of area from one another. Regardless, now of us will witness the return of DC’s World’s Mightiest Mortal practically a yr after Dwayne Johnson lastly debuts as famed Shazam antagonist, Black Adam.
You'll be able to be taught what different motion pictures have been delayed recently with our complete information.
