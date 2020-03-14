‘The Batman’ Shuts Down Production For Two Weeks Due to Coronavirus

“The Batman” is the most recent film to shut down manufacturing over the coronavirus.

Following the information that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attracted the coronavirus in the course of the “Elvis Presley” shoot in Australia, Warner Bros. has decided to halt manufacturing on “The Batman” for 2 weeks

The movie’s crew was capturing on a sound stage and altering areas to Liverpool, however they thought it was finest to go on hiatus in the course of the location change.

The film had been capturing in London since January.

It’s unknown when the shoot was going to finish and if it’ll affect the June 2021 launch date at the moment.

As for the 2 different WB movies in manufacturing, “Matrix 4” and “King Richard” starring Will Smith, each haven’t been placed on hiatus as of but. “The Matrix” is capturing in Berlin, however in a soundstage the place security measures are being taken, whereas “King Richard’s” shoot has already had to rearrange due to dangerous climate in Los Angeles, which is anticipated to proceed for the following few days. What’s going to occur after climate clears up is unknown at the moment.

“The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano because the Riddler, Colin Farrell because the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. It is about to open on June 25, 2021.

The movie joined a protracted record of Hollywood movies presently in manufacturing which have been placed on short-term maintain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Late Friday night time, Common introduced that “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Flint Robust” would even be taking a hiatus whereas Sony’s Kevin Hart pic “The Man From Toronto” additionally adopted go well with Saturday morning.