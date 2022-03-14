The Batman: The Enigma Internet Countdown Has Ended and Fascinating New Clues Have Been Printed

Caution: This text accommodates minor spoilers for The Batman.

The mysterious countdown to The Batman came upon simply because the movie used to be launched has after all ended… and now the internet unearths new clues that we wish to resolve, if we will be able to.

The website online rataalada.com is proven after the top credit of The Batman. On the other hand, till a couple of days in the past it might most effective result in a loading display screen that may slowly creep in opposition to 100%. Neatly, that 100% has after all been reached… and now the internet has printed extra Enigma clues.

“you’ve gotten come this a ways“says the website online.”Let’s examine in case you are prepared to determine extra. When you unmask all that continues to be printed, I’m protected right here. With my new good friend. See you quickly“.

you’ll be able to check out the entire pictures proven on the net within the following gallery:

Lots of the pictures comprise coded messages from the Enigma itself. Will the web have the ability to crack this thriller as soon as once more? Within the interim, let’s take a look at it ourselves…

The encrypted sequences in those photographs appear to easily say “You are the winged rat” over and over again…

Can we have the ability to wager what he desires to let us know? Then, The place will this new thriller lead us?

Robert Pattinson stars as Batman along Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Paul Dano as The Riddler in The Batman, directed by way of Matt Reeves.

The movie opened in theaters on March 4.