The Batman, The Flash, Shazam 2 and Sopranos prequel pushed back

Following within the footsteps of Disney, Warner Bros has pushed back launch dates for a few of its most anticipated tasks amid the continuing Coronavirus pandemic.

The Batman, The Flash, Shazam 2 and The Sopranos prequel are simply a few of the movies affected by the studio’s up to date launch schedule, which is a response to cinema’s closing and productions being delayed.

Matt Reeves’ Batman has moved from 25th June 2021 to 1st October 2021, whereas The Flash’s first solo film has been introduced ahead by a month to third June 2022.

The Sopranos prequel, titled The Many Saints of Newark and starring James Gandolfini’s son, won’t be launched this yr, shifting as an alternative to 2021, although an official launch date is but to be introduced.

In the meantime, followers of Shazam! should wait an additional eight months for the sequel, which is able to arrive on 4th November 2022 as an alternative of 1st April 2022 as initially meant.

Different films affected by the brand new schedule embody Oscar hopeful King Richard, which stars Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ father and will now be launched in November 2021 quite than November 2020.

It’s anticipated that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Marvel Lady 1984 will hold their up to date launch dates of 17th July and 14th August, although that would change if cinemas stay closed and have a knock-on impact on Warner Bros’ new schedule.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Within the Heights, Scoob! and horror Malignant have but to be given new launch dates.

