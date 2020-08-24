‘The Batman’ Trailer Breakdown: Everything We Know About the Movie

“The Batman” is lastly out of the shadows.

The primary trailer for Robert Pattinson’s tackle Batman launched on Saturday throughout the DC FanDome, giving followers their first seems at the Caped Crusader, Catwoman, the Riddler, Commissioner Gordon and director Matt Reeves’ Gotham Metropolis. Reeves defined that the film takes place in “Yr two” of Batman’s profession, through which he’s nonetheless beginning out and his rogues gallery haven’t change into full-fledged supervillains but.

The trailer opens with the eerie sound of duct tape ripping then provides a short glimpse at a masked man in a inexperienced overcoat. Many followers speculate that is Paul Dano’s Riddler, who leaves behind a grisly clue for Batman. The character’s new look leaves behind the Riddler’s iconic cane and query mark-covered swimsuit, however falls according to the gritty, grounded tone of the trailer.

Riddler’s sufferer is a person whose face is roofed in duct tape with the phrases “No extra lies” scrawled in crimson ink. Lies are a recurring motif in the Riddler’s scheme for Batman and the Gotham Metropolis Police Division. The phrase is written in crimson over problems with the Gotham Gazette pinned to the wall.

Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) investigates the crime scene, discovering a card with a cryptic message inside. “Haven’t a clue? Let’s play a sport, simply me and also you,” the card reads, with some mysterious symbols at the backside. Handwritten on the different aspect of the card seems to be a riddle, “What does a liar do when he’s lifeless?” The inexperienced envelope is addressed particularly to “the Batman.”

Subsequent, we lastly get a take a look at Batman suited up, showing to work willingly with Gordon and the GCPD. In the comics, Batman’s model of vigilante justice generally places him at odds with the police, so this factors to a cooperative relationship for now. Nevertheless, that may change later in the trailer.

At a press convention held exterior, maybe after discovering Riddler’s crime, Bruce Wayne hangs again from the crowd of reporters and places on a motorbike helmet. He’s out of his Batsuit, however nonetheless has black make-up round his eyes, left over from his final suit-up. He rides to the Batcave, which is a way more low-grade and in-the-works hideout than we’ve seen earlier than.

“You’re turning into fairly a celeb,” says an unseen British voice, probably Bruce’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, performed by Andy Serkis. Bruce Wayne is usually portrayed as a billionaire playboy, so it’s presumed Alfred is referring to the rising notoriety of Batman.

The subsequent scene exhibits Riddler strike once more, this time sending a automotive with a duct-taped sufferer via what seems to be a funeral. Bruce is in the crowd, diving to avoid wasting somebody from the automotive’s path. The motive force steps out with one other letter addressed to Batman taped to his chest, a suspicious coincidence on condition that Bruce was additionally there.

Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman makes her first look in the subsequent scene, robbing a protected that appears prefer it might be inside Wayne Manor or maybe one other constructing. Later in the trailer, she and Batman have a short combat in the identical space. Like Riddler’s outfit, the iconic villain’s costume is an easy black masks and bodysuit.

The trailer exhibits a short glimpse at the crime lord Penguin, performed by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell. He stands in the rain exterior the Gotham Sanitation depot, maybe a hideout for his goons. A bunch of henchmen with black-and-white face paint — normally a calling card of the Penguin’s crew — foolishly takes on Batman later in the trailer. The Darkish Knight simply beats up one in every of the thugs, leaving him crumpled on the floor with a damaged arm.

We then see flashes of Batman struggling with a crowd of GCPD officers, the Batmobile roar to life throughout a chase scene with Penguin and the Caped Crusader shake off a point-blank shot to the chest. Batman additionally makes use of a grappling hook to zip up a stairwell filled with what seems to be GCPD officers taking pictures at him, a 180-degree flip from working with them peacefully earlier.

The ultimate second sees Bruce take off his cowl in the Batcave as a mysterious voice says “You’re part of this, too.” It doesn’t sound like Alfred’s accent from earlier, leaving many to surprise if it might be Riddler. “How am I part of this?” asks Batman, to which the voice replies “You’ll see.”

Might Riddler have found Batman’s actual id? The place is mob boss Carmine Falcone, performed by John Turturro? What havoc will Catwoman, Penguin and Riddler wreak on Gotham? Hopefully all these questions and extra will probably be answered when “The Batman” hits theaters subsequent 12 months.