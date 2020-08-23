The Batman trailer gives first-look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in Easter egg-filled clip

It was a very good night time for DC FanDome viewers who bought a fairly large glimpse at Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

Director Matt Reeves could have solely filmed 25 per cent of the highly-anticipated film, however he managed to convey alongside a fairly substantial trailer for his new movie.

We get our first look at Paul Dano’s Riddler, together with a few different surprises and Easter eggs alongside the best way.

The trailer opens with a person dressed in a inexperienced coat, fuel masks and has his face fully coated – although we don’t know his identification, it seems this can be our Riddler.

He’s seen taping up a person’s face in a ugly scene, which followers of the comics may spot as a reference to tremendous villain, Hush, who is usually seen with a taped up face for a fancy dress.

Hush has earlier ties to the Riddler and their paths most undoubtedly cross in the universe, however the place he usually wears surgical tape over his face, this duct tape effort is most definitely a grim twist on the character.

However whereas we don’t get a transparent figuring out shot of Riddler, his presence continues to be very a lot in the trailer.

Batman – who’s donning his newly revealed costume – known as to a criminal offense scene, and although he doesn’t have a very good relationship with Gotham Metropolis PD from the seems to be of issues, they most undoubtedly want his assist.

A card is addressed to Bruce Wayne and options riddles, code, and a wholesome little bit of rhyming: “Out of your secret pal. Who? Haven’t a clue? Let’s play a recreation simply me and also you.”

Talking of his villain, Reeves stated: “Paul Dano performs a model of the Riddler that nobody has ever seen earlier than. What he’s doing is, I believe, going to blow individuals’s minds.

“It’s at all times about attempting to sq. what you recognize with what’s new.”

Elsewhere in the gripping trailer, which is about to Nirvana’s One thing in the Means, followers get their first-look at Catwoman, performed by Zoë Kravitz.

She appears to be breaking into someplace and it isn’t lengthy earlier than she finally ends up in a combat with Bruce.

Director Reeves additionally confirmed an early launch date for The Batman, putting it at October 2021.

The Batman will likely be launched in October 2021. In case you’re searching for extra to look at, try our TV Information.