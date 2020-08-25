The Batman Trailer Had A Riddler Puzzle And One Fan Thinks He’s Solved It

Go away a Remark
The DC Prolonged Universe has been on a roll over the previous few years, and there are a ton of extremely anticipated initiatives coming down the road. Chief amongst them is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which has had an particularly lengthy gestation interval stuffed with delays. Reeves and firm launched a quick teaser for the movie at DC Fandome, which included the primary glimpse at Paul Dano’s Riddler. What’s extra, it appears a fan has already decrypted one of many villain’s messages.
The first footage of The Batman appears to arrange Riddler as the principle villains, whereas Catwoman and Penguin will stand up all through the course of the film’s runtime. All three of the villains have uniquely toned down seems, with The Riddler leaving a riddle for Batman on the scene of a homicide. One fan took the time to try to crack the code, and believes he is found out at the least one of many film’s secret messages. Test it out beneath.
Effectively, my thoughts is blown. As a result of whereas we’re nonetheless over a 12 months from the discharge of The Batman in theaters, and a few followers are already decoding the film’s messages. It’s sufficient to make Edward Nashton aka The Riddler very happy– though it’d dismay the powers that be throughout the studio.
The attainable clarification for The Riddler’s message in The Batman‘s teaser is in response to the query “What does a liar do when he is useless?” And in response to one fan on Twitter, the symbols within the reply finally reveal the reply “He lies nonetheless.” This play on phrases would undoubtedly slot in with the imagery we have been proven in that first teaser, which confirmed Paul Dano’s Riddler focusing on public leaders he deemed as liars.
Matt Reeves beforehand revealed that Riddler would be the main antagonist of The Batman, with Robert Pattinson’s youthful and fewer skilled hero dueling along with his first bonafide supervillain. Quite than focusing solely on motion sequences, Battinson must use Bruce Wayne’s thoughts to trace down that foe, and that ought to embrace greater than on riddle alongside the way in which.
Riddler’s look in The Batman teaser is exclusive to every other model of the character we have seen to this point. The villain is missing his signature inexperienced swimsuit and purple equipment, in addition to the cane that Riddler often makes use of as his main weapon. As an alternative the character wears a black masks, along with his glasses on prime. The character additionally has a transparent affinity for using duct tape, which provides a chilling sense of realism to the killer.
As a reminder, you’ll be able to take a look at the primary teaser for The Batman beneath.
Can this film simply arrive already? The Batman seems like a really completely different superhero film, and the trailer supplies its personal tense and engaging journey. Together with an almost unrecognizable Colin Farrell, Matt Reeves clearly has distinctive plans for his iconic trio of villains. The first footage from the lengthy awaited film undoubtedly focuses a ton on Riddler, and it will be attention-grabbing to see what chaos Paul Dano’s character finally brings down on this new model of Gotham Metropolis.
Since The Batman is not set throughout the identical universe as the principle DCEU, Matt Reeves had the liberty to make daring inventive selections along with his upcoming blockbuster. What’s extra, Ben Affleck is returning to the opposite timeline due to the Flash film alongside Michael Keaton. There are three variations of Batman headed to the large display, and the probabilities are countless.
The Batman is at present anticipated to hit theaters on October 1st, 2021. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch record to plan your subsequent film expertise.
