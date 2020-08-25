The Batman Trailer Had A Riddler Puzzle And One Fan Thinks He’s Solved It

Riddler’s look in The Batman teaser is exclusive to every other model of the character we have seen to this point. The villain is missing his signature inexperienced swimsuit and purple equipment, in addition to the cane that Riddler often makes use of as his main weapon. As an alternative the character wears a black masks, along with his glasses on prime. The character additionally has a transparent affinity for using duct tape, which provides a chilling sense of realism to the killer.

As a reminder, you’ll be able to take a look at the primary teaser for The Batman beneath.