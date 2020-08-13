The Batman writer assures fans DC movie won’t change amid pandemic

The writer of DC Universe blockbuster The Batman has mentioned there aren’t any plans to change the movie in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotly anticipated superhero movie sees Robert Pattinson (Twilight) tackle the function of Bruce Wayne, a billionaire socialite by day and a crime-fighting vigilante by night time.

Filming commenced in London final January, however manufacturing was halted in March because the coronavirus started spreading quickly throughout the UK.

Current experiences have prompt that Warner Bros is hoping to renew work on the image earlier than the top of the 12 months, however new pointers on how movie units are operated have prompted considerations that last-minute modifications could also be mandatory.

Thankfully, screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (Venture Energy) appears optimistic that the unique plan for the movie will go forward, after ComicBook.com questioned him on potential story alterations.

He mentioned: “I imply, the movie is the movie, and I feel that proper now the plan is to only execute that imaginative and prescient. They had been fairly a methods into capturing because it was. And so it truly is simply how do you end safely?

“How do you be sure that all people can present up for work after which go house and all be okay?”

The Batman’s launch date has been moved as soon as in response to the manufacturing setback, pushing it from 25th June to 1st October 2021.

Particulars concerning the story have been scarce to date, however fans expect to study extra about what’s in retailer at digital occasion DC Fandome later this month.

Tomlin went on to debate how bagging a writing gig on The Batman modified his relationship with the web in a single day, as fans bombarded him with questions on his plans and his previous work.

He mentioned: “When the Batman information got here out again in October, I didn’t know that that information was going to return out. And so the Web, I had 1000’s of individuals on Twitter mainly shrieking, ‘Who’re you?’ It was a wild weekend.”

The Batman is scheduled for launch on 1st October 2021. In the event you’re in search of one thing else to observe, try our TV Information.