The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Promises Huge ‘Evolution’ For The Caped Crusader’s Mythos

No particular plot particulars for The Batman have been revealed to the general public, though it’s going to happen early into the eponymous protagonist’s crimefighting profession. It’s additionally been strongly indicated that the story is impressed by The Lengthy Halloween, which noticed Batman monitoring down a serial killer and working into lots of his iconic adversaries alongside the way in which. Jeffrey Wright additionally talked about how The Batman’s Batmobile is an effective instance of what he was laying out within the above quotes, with the automobile being a “badass muscle automotive,” but nonetheless “grounded” in Gotham Metropolis and Americana.