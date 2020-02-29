The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Recalls Cringeworthy Harry Potter Premiere Outfit

It was fifteen years in the past when Robert Pattinson walked onto the large display for the primary time. For a lot of, his function of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth was our introduction to the actor earlier than he turned a significant a part of the entire Twilight craze with Kristen Stewart. Trying again at one among his first moments within the highlight, RPatz could not assist however cringe at his style selections, such on the 2005 premiere of Goblet of Hearth. In his phrases: