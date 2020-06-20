The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Reveals Her Comic Book Research For Catwoman

Whereas Batman’s origin story has been redone a number of instances within the many years since Batman: 12 months One’s publication (I’m keen on Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Batman: Zero 12 months), 12 months One arguably stays essentially the most well-known story depicting how Bruce Wayne got here up with the Darkish Knight identification. It was tailored into an animated film in 2011, and Warner Bros employed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky to jot down and direct a live-action theatrical 12 months One film a couple of years after Batman & Robin critically bombed, though the challenge was finally scrapped because of inventive variations. Components of 12 months One had been additionally infused into each Batman Begins and the Fox TV sequence Gotham.