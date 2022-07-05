The baton used by Santos’ fans to make fun of Monterrey and the water shortage

During the Matchday 1 match, the local club led a chant to the Monterrey residents: “We have water and you don’t” (Video: TikTok/@emdcs15)

The tournament started Opening 2022 from League MX and with it the fans returned to the stadiums to encourage their team in the search for the championship. During the game of Santos Laguna contra Monterreythe baton of the Comarca Lagunera starred in a controversial moment in which Crown Stadium because he dedicated a song to the people of Monterrey that raised criticism and controversy.

Due to the crisis who is going through the state of Nuevo Leon due to lack of water for a few weeks, the followers of the Warriors They made fun of the situation that the royals are experiencing, so prior to the start of the first match of Day 1, the local cheerleader sang a phrase dedicated to the fans of los scratched that met the game of the past Sunday June 6.

Against both teams in the League MX and the rest of the public that was already in the stadium, a small group of fans of the Warriors They sang the following phrase:

Club Santos beat Monterrey 4-3 (Photo: Twitter/@ClubSantos)

“Coco coco, coco choir, we have water and you don’t!”

As provocative as the chant was, they repeated it on different occasions to rectify your local stay at the stadium. It should be remembered that the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) no longer allows away cheers to travel to other stadiums to watch games, so the home cheer has the biggest presence in every match. But even so, small groups of local cheerleaders are still allowed to enter the stadium to watch the game.

Therefore, the followers of the Comarca Lagunera took advantage of this condition to “intimidate the rival” and the pretext they used was the water shortage in Monterrey and the different municipalities of the state of Nuevo León that are struggling to obtain the vital liquid.

The fans of the Santos club made fun of the lack of water in Monterrey (Photo: Instagram/@clubsantos)

Some attendees caught that moment that was lived in the stands of the Corona Stadium, so they shared it on social networks and quickly went viral. Some users identified the group of fans who starred in that song and assured that it was the group The Komunwhich is one of the most faithful groups that follow the group of albi greens.

In addition, a debate began on social networks due to the way in which they included the lack of water with a pretext to mark rivalry on the soccer field. Some internet users who saw the video argued that it was part of soccer and a way to have fun.

“That perhaps people are not going to have fun at a stadium? There is no need to ‘demonize’ and/or be offended by a song from a Bar”, “they are really crazy!!” and “well, what in Torreón they have water and in NL they don’t, the message is clear”, were some of the comments that circulated in support of the cry of the fans. But not everyone thought it was because they considered that it was an unnecessary offense and that it should be investigated by the Mexican Federation.

So far, Femexfut has not taken a position on the incident that occurred at the Corona Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@ClubSantos)

And it is that since the incident that occurred in La Corregidora in the Clausura 2022 with the baton of Atlas and Querétarothe League MX and the federation has made efforts to have greater control of the animation groups. For this reason, the FMF will implement the Fan ID.

So far, Femexfut has not taken a position on the incident that occurred at the Corona Stadium, so it is unknown if there will be any investigation or sanction; The Santos club has not shared any position on the matter either.

