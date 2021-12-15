The battle for the ball of a group of boys who stole the spotlight at Banfield-Arsenal: the sad fate of the “trophy”

In a boring game they played Banfield and Arsenal, in which they drew 0-0 at the Florencio Sola Stadium, there was a note of color that stole attention. It happened in the epilogue, when on two occasions balls fell in one of the stalls and several boys disputed them. On both occasions, one of them managed to keep the balls, but in the effort to keep them, the precious trophy ended up in the pit.

In a match that did not have many emotions, the public looked for other attractions where to focus and in the closing the ball was naturally the center of interest, but it was not inside the playing field but in a tribune, which in June 2019 became from general sector to stalls, and in which the wiring was removed to provide a better view to the Drill partners.

As a sign of what the game was, in the 81st minute there was a clearance and the ball ended up in the aforementioned audience. At that time, Arsenal defender Franco Martínez was also lying on the floor with an injury and the game was neutralized. It was there that the director of cameras focused directly on the audience where he noticed a particular fact.

The boy who has the ball in his hand, on two occasions seemed to stay with it, but both times the ball ended up in the pit

It consisted of a group of ten boys, approximately, who struggled for the ball that fell in that sector. At one point he was in the hands of one of them and he walked a few meters, until then he suffered a “piranha attack”, from which he could not keep the ball, which ended up in the pit. Only one woman tried to intervene among the little ones so that the issue did not pass to the older ones and the nerves calmed down. It was two minutes with the “battle” in the center of the scene, although soon the cameras returned to that place.

It was at 89 minutes when another ball was rejected and fell again in the same stands, but towards the left sector. The children immediately fell on the ball and in the fight to obtain that object of desire, it fell back into the pit and no one could take the ball home. In that case, no major intervened in the dispute for the precious trophy.

The game did not give for more and ended in a pale zero tie where the boys became figures. None could keep the prize and perhaps all of them already know what gift to ask for this Christmas.

In the Florencio Sola, Banfield had more intentions to win than Arsenal and was closer with two shots on the sticks and a play in which Emiliano Papa cleared a header in the line of Ramiro Enrique, as more dangerous instances of the last link of the Professional League 2021.

