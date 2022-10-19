The “battle of the clocks” between Benzema and Lewandowski in the Ballon d’Or: the abysmal difference between one and the other

From simplicity to luxury there are several stages. Certain events such as the delivery of the Golden Ball They can represent dates to wear suits, dresses, necklaces, hairstyles, and even watches. And there was a curious contrast between Robert Lewandowski and the award winner, Karim Benzemafor the type of copies that each one used in the celebration that brought them together just 24 hours after having faced each other on a soccer field.

Both had been starters on Sunday October 16 in the classic of Spain between Barcelona y Real Madrid, which was a 3-1 victory for Merengue at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. With that victory, the defending champion surpassed the Barcelona by three points and was the only pointer in the Spanish contest.

After that game, the scorers had to travel from Spain to Paris to attend the Théâtre du Châtelet because they were nominated as candidates for an award that had the Frenchman as the wide favorite, after having converted 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 games and being a key piece in the consecration of the last UEFA Champions League.

There they stood out on their arrival at the meeting place for two watches chosen to use on this date. Benzema exhibited a copy on his left wrist that is valued at 500,000 euros. It’s about a Richard Mille RM 65-01a watch qualified as the most difficult to handle in the entire brand, since its launch came after five years of previous checks, it has an approximate power reserve of 60 hours and its high-frequency balance facilitates the stopwatch function with the highest precision.

“The interior is completely covered in grade 5 titanium, while the exterior is completed with a carbon TPT case on its base model. The quick-winding mechanism is another of its strengths and, if the watch stops, all you have to do is activate the pusher located at 8 o’clock, which resets the barrel and can wind it up so that it starts working again as if nothing had happened. This function is ideal for quickly resetting the clock if it is not used for a long time.details the brand on its official website.

On the other hand, the footballer who took over the Trophy Gerd Muller as the top scorer of the 2021/2022 season between club and national team, but came in fourth place in the voting of the Golden Ballalso caught the attention of those present for being located in the antipodes of his colleague, since he used a watch of the brand Casio which is valued at 60 euros. A value infinitely less than the nine million euros that he will earn this season in the Barcelona.

However, this situation may have to do with a security reason because Lewandowski He already suffered a robbery in the first days of his stay in Spain. Last August, they stole from the passenger seat of his vehicle a Patek Philippe valued at 70,000 euros when the 34-year-old center forward was taking photos with people who had come to the club’s Ciudad Deportiva.

Quickly, the Police were notified of this fact, a statement was taken from the former Bayern Munich player, the criminals were arrested and the footballer was able to recover his watch. However, he avoided wearing a similar specimen this last Monday, opting for a simpler and simpler device.

Little was able to exhibit it equally because the flashes left with Karim Benzemawho received his first individual award from the hands of Zinedine Zidanefourth and last Frenchman to win this statuette in 1998. Precisely, the 34-year-old Frenchman described him as a “role model” to the world champion in the World Cup held that year by his Nation.

Benzema prevailed in the vote Sadio Mané y Kevin De Bruyne, who closed the podium. Own Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe, Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric y Erling Haaland concluded the top ten in some votes that had the notable absence of Lionel Messi among the 30 nominees.

