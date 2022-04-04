The battle of the pixels: everyone wants their space on the community canvas of Reddit and Spain has cast a long flag

Since last April 1, Reddit has recovered an old tradition that comes from the famous “April Fools’ Day” or April’s fool They celebrate mainly in the United States. That tradition is r/Place, a subreddit where the entire community comes together to draw on a 1,000 x 1,000 pixel community canvas.

Each user can collaborate with 1 pixel, and to be able to place another you must wait at least five minutes. The result is a battle between communities to fill the limited space with their works of “art” and the competition has been so fierce this time, that they have had to expand the canvas space.





More than a million users have participated so far





On April 4 at 9pm PT (April 5 at 12pm in Spain) the time to collaborate will run out. Until then, any user can contribute by putting a pixel of the color they want on the space they want.

This can be done from the web or from the mobile application tapping the new widget that appears in the upper right corner. No need to join the subreddit. Just tap on “place a piece” and choose a place to collaborate.

Communities from various countries fight for a space on the canvas and defend themselves from trolls

Most communities have organized themselves into their respective subreddits to create collaborative works that represent them. Many Spaniards have been doing it via r/esPlace and the result so far is a long flag that spans a good portion of the canvas.





There are constant battles for space, and the way it has been filled is quite phenomenal, with time lapses of the first days of the event. There is a comparison between the same event in 2017 versus 2022 that reveals not only the high level of popularity that Reddit currently enjoys, but also the great coordination of the different communities.

There are also many, many, many, many mockery of Canada’s attempts to draw the leaf of its flag and continue without success.