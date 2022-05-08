The Bazaar of Wonders and Liben return to Genshin Impact and we tell you how to take advantage of the event

The event wonderland bazaar is available again in Genshin Impact allowing us to get great rewards by giving the merchant Liben the necessary materials, therefore, in the following guide we will tell you all the necessary details about this Hoyoverse celebration and how to get the most out of it. Do not miss it!

Genshin Impact Guide: How to Complete Bazaar of Wonders Event

The event will be available from May 6 until the 13th. To participate, we will need to have reached Adventure Rank 12 as a minimum, being an event accessible to the vast majority of players.

The first thing we will have to do is look for the merchant Liben by Teyvat to deliver the materials he asks for, but don’t worry that his location is marked on the map. This will give us rewards in return, but in each world they are different, so we can enter friendly worlds to collect different ones. In total, it will offer us 7 boxes of different rarities. On the other hand, when we have redeemed resources 5 times, we can open a Mega Rarity Box with rewards.





This merchant will ask us for different materials and ingredients such as Apples or chicken, being a very simple way to get free Protogems to be able to make Wish rolls. We recommend you consult our materials section to find out where they are.