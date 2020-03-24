The BBC is looking for scripts about self-isolation to be made into short films

An thrilling alternative has come about to see your writing tailored into a short movie for the BBC.

BBC Writersroom has introduced Interconnected, a contest asking for authentic scripts about two to 4 characters in self-isolation, who join by way of on-line video conferencing.

They will be associated in any manner the author chooses—pals, lovers, colleagues, household or maybe under no circumstances—however they every discover themselves self-isolating on this distinctive time in human historical past (or the close to future).

The scripts ought to be someplace between 5 and ten minutes lengthy, depicting human interplay in a socially distanced world.

4 of the most effective will be produced with skilled actors for BBC platforms in April.

As well as to seeing their tales introduced to life, the fortunate winners will every obtain £300 for their script.

Anne Edyvean, Head of BBC Writersroom, stated: “The BBC Writersroom workforce consider within the energy of tales and storytellers to maintain us hopeful, entertained and to assist us make sense of the world, notably in such a wierd and unprecedented time because the one we discover ourselves in now.

“We would like scripts which might be compelling and hook us in. Concepts which have heat and spirit, that astonish, amuse or enlighten us.”

Entries should be made to the BBC Writersroom web site, the place you too can discover the total phrases and circumstances.

All entries should be submitted by Monday 30th March at 12midday.