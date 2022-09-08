The BBC ordered its drivers to dress in black and modified the programming due to the state of health of Queen Elizabeth II

A journalist from the BBC network dresses in mourning due to the delicate state of health of the queen

Given the delicate state of health of Queen Elizabeth II of England, who was placed under strict medical supervision at her Balmoral castle, the british chain BBC He ordered his drivers to wear dark suits and black ties, while announcing the suspension of all regular programming to follow an emergency schedule until at least 6 pm (local time). The coverage is exclusively related to the situation of the 96-year-old monarch.

According to official protocols, the BBC must be the first media chain to notify UK citizens in the event of the queen’s death. “It is a matter of hours, I fear that the outcome will be the worst”said one of the channel’s correspondents.

In recent times, various information has been leaked about the deterioration of the British monarch’s health, however, this is the first time that the BBC gives so much importance to the coverage of this fact, so it is feared that the situation of Elizabeth II is very serious.

A BBC reporter is seen dressed in black while covering the state of health of Queen Elizabeth II

There is a protocol in the UK called “Operation London Bridge” which consists of a carefully planned 10-day diplomatic and executive deployment that will be launched on the day the queen dies.

In preparation for that fateful D-Day, it has been determined that all government flags must be lowered to half-staff within ten minutes of death, and immediately afterwards there will be an address on television by Prince Charles -first in line to access the throne-, who will also embark on a UK tour. Meanwhile, a memorial service will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral for ministers that will look “spontaneous”.

The “Operation London Bridge” (London Bridge) was leaked to the media after being updated during the coronavirus pandemic. There, the day the queen dies is called “D-Day”.

This plan was first created in the 1960s, but has never been published in such detail. Despite its dissemination, there was no indication that Her Majesty was in poor health at the time and raised concerns about how such sensitive documents could be made public.

In an even greater embarrassment for the government, Operation “Spring Tide,” the closely guarded plan for Prince Charles’ accession to the throne, was also included in the leak. Of course, it does not include details of his coronation, which could be several months later.

