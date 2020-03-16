The BBC postpones plans to scrap free TV licences for over 75s amid coronavirus

The BBC has delayed plans to scrap free TV licences for these aged 75 and over in an effort to assist the nation take care of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new coverage would have seen the present Authorities-funded scheme that grants all households with folks over 75 a free TV licence scrapped. As an alternative, solely households the place somebody over 75 claims Pension Credit score would have been entitled to the free TV licence.

These modifications have been meant to come into impact on 1st June 2020, however the BBC has introduced they are going to now be delayed to 1st August due to the “distinctive circumstances” the nation faces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A joint assertion from the BBC and Division for Digital, Tradition, Media & Sport defined the reasoning behind the choice: “The BBC and the Authorities have been discussing the nationwide Coronavirus state of affairs.

“Modifications to the TV licence for folks aged over 75 had been due to come into impact on 1 June. However throughout this time we don’t need anybody to be fearful about any potential change.

“The BBC’s precedence over the approaching interval can be to do every thing we will to serve the nation at this uniquely difficult time. Because the nationwide broadcaster, the BBC has a significant position to play in supplying info to the general public within the weeks and months forward.”

Joint assertion from the BBC and Division for Digital, Tradition, Media & Sport on TV Licences for over 75s: https://t.co/udF0T37MWA pic.twitter.com/fYAv9o5Pa2 — BBC Press Workplace (@bbcpress) March 16, 2020

There isn’t a information as but on whether or not the TV licence price improve from £154.50 to £157.50 in April will go forward as deliberate.

Confirmed circumstances of coronavirus have now reached greater than 170,000 worldwide, with over a thousand within the UK alone. The British authorities is predicted to maintain a televised press convention each afternoon to replace residents on newest developments and security measures.