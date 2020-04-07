The BBC’s Great British Singalong will become a radio staple

Prepare to indicate off your vocal abilities, as The Great British Singalong will be coming to our radio stations each Thursday whereas the coronavirus lockdown continues.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James led the primary singalong on 2nd April, together with Dermot O’Leary (who was masking for Zoe Ball) on Radio 2, Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, Dotty on 1Xtra, and Harpz Kaur on the Asian Community.

He mentioned: “Effectively, regardless of the potential for an infinite technical catastrophe in attempting to sync up 5 radio stations, it was a big success. A lot in order that we’re going to do it once more because it appeared to cheer so many individuals up!”

From 9am, BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, 1Xtra and the Asian Community will be becoming a member of forces each Thursday for the BBC’s Great British Singalong, a mass singalong designed to carry the nation’s spirits

Every week, the singalong will be devoted to a completely different group deserving of celebration, with the subsequent singalong (Thursday 9 thApril) paying homage to the hundreds of nurses working tirelessly across the nation because the pandemic continues.

Scott Mills will host on Radio 1, with Amol Rajan on Radio 2, Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, Dotty on 1Xtra, and Yasser on the Asian Community.

All of the presenters will be broadcasting from their very own, separate studios, and viewers can take part with all of the motion by tuning in to any of the 5 stations from 9am.

You may select to pay attention and or singalong on the radio or on BBC Sounds, and might share your efforts on social media utilizing the hashtag #UKSingalong.

We higher begin warming up!