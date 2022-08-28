The beasts of The Callisto Protocol will be as intelligent as the Xenomorph of Alien Isolation

Technical director Mark James reviews the behavior of mutant humans in an interview

Everything indicates that The Callisto Protocol will be one of the scariest games of recent years, and that is achieved with aspirations like the one that the technical director of the game, Mark James, has had. As he pointed out to PC Gamer in an interview where he reviews the mutant human behavior. Likewise, the media indicates that they have had a clear inspired by Alien Isolation.

They don’t always attack you, they get into a grid and you hear them around you and they appear in another gridThe enemies of The Callisto Protocol will surprise us because some of his movements will be unexpected and you won’t feel safe. “They don’t always attack you, they get into a grid and you hear them all around you and appear in another grate elsewhere: there is a better point of attack for them. So they look for spaces where they can make the jump, instead of attacking directly.”

James points to another feature, and that is that there will be “a lot more characterization, much more history“. PC Gamer reveals the intelligence that mutants have: “If you hit a big guy with the baton enough times, they’ll start to go on the defensive, with their arms crossed in front of them to block incoming attacks,” something James vindicates, noting that they are “smart moments“.

“One of the things we focused on early on was the idea of intelligent and adaptable opponents“, This is how the technical director of the game points out. The Callisto Protocol will arrive on september 2 to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC promising a most terrifying delivery, and the gameplay shown at Gamescom 2022 proves it. He also revealed to his director how many types of enemies he will have and rule out fighting in space.