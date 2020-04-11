General News

The Beatles’ handwritten Hey Jude lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction

April 11, 2020
Paul McCartney’s quickly scribbled notes for a 1968 studio recording fetches 9 events its distinctive estimate

Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to The Beatles’ hit observe Good day Jude has provided for $910,000, 9 events its distinctive estimate, public sale house Julien’s Auctions talked about.

A vintage bass drumhead with The Beatles’ model that was used all by way of the English band’s first North American tour in 1964 was some other greatest merchandise throughout the public sale, selling for $200,000.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

