The Beatles’ Paul McCartney Says He Enjoys BTS + Seeing Them “Go Through What We Went Through”

November 30, 2020
Paul McCartney talked about BTS and in contrast them to The Beatles in a current podcast!

Earlier this week, Paul McCartney appeared as a visitor on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes’ podcast “SmartLess.”

At one level, when requested whether or not there have been any present pop acts that he listens to due to “that true artistry” that The Beatles additionally had again within the day, the legendary musician instantly named BTS as the primary artist that got here to thoughts.

Paul McCartney defined, “For me, it’s not likely due to the music like it’s for the followers, however for me, it’s [about] simply seeing some younger children undergo what we went by. BTS— Korean guys. I like watching them and seeing what’s happening. I believe they’re good.”

“I couldn’t sing certainly one of their songs,” he added, “however I like them.”

Earlier this yr, BTS grew to become the primary group since The Beatles to high the Billboard 200 with 4 completely different albums in only one yr and 9 months. Final yr, they paid homage to the enduring British band in a enjoyable efficiency on “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert.”

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

