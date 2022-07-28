The beautiful Disney Dreamlight Valley invites us to live in its universe full of magic and fantasy with its new gameplay

The heroes of Pixar and Disney come together so that you can accompany them to live with them.

Gameloft has shared more details about its lovely title life simulation called Disney Dreamlight Valley. In it you will be able to live numerous adventures together with memorable Pixar and Disney heroes in a universe where magic and fantasy coexist in equal parts.

Disney Dreamlight Valley seeks to combine the adventures of this fantastic universe with the building your own home. There will also be no lack of exploration through the different worlds of the different heroes nor the missions that the protagonists of different sagas will entrust us with.

The premise of this adventure takes us to an environment where these heroes were living together in peace and quiet until Oblivion arrives to ruin all that magic. In this way the memories are gone and with it all its brilliance. Everything is in the hands of the player, who will have to embark on this complicated task.

Memorable characters like Wall-E, Goofy, Merlin, Ariel and many moreYou can do numerous activities like building a garden, cooking or even talking to memorable characters like Wall-E, Goofy, Merlin, Ariel and many more. As you begin your journey in the Valley you will be able to discover more kingdoms interesting to explore.

Each villain and each hero has something to tell and it will be shown through their interesting missions and activities. By customizing your character you can delve into other aesthetic issues such as creating costumes using the Touch of Magic tool. It will not be the only thing, since gardening, construction, fishing, home They will be present at the total disposal of the player so that they can decorate to your liking.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is coming on september 6 a PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y Mac a través de la Epic Games Store, Steam, Microsoft Store y Mac App Store en forma de early access for those who purchase the Founder’s Pack and Game Pass users.

