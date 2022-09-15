The beautiful Ni no Kuni Remastered with its Studio Ghibli art will come to Xbox Game Pass: trailer and date

The sequel to this JRPG will also come to Xbox and Game Pass consoles later.

Xbox has not wanted to miss the Tokyo Game Show 2022 and has left us with some surprise announcements such as the launch of the beautiful Ni no Kuni: Remastered on Xbox Series and Xbox One, also confirming that this colorful JRPG with designs from the legendary Studio Ghibli can be played today through Xbox Game Pass.

Also Ni no Kuni 2 will be released on Xbox in 2023At the time of writing this news, the game is not yet available on the Microsoft service, but its launch could take place at any time during the next few hours. Released years ago on PS4 and PC, this remaster includes better resolution and a smoother frame rate. Without specific data -for now-, it is expected that the Xbox Series X | S version works the same as the PC title, with all its graphic advantages.

In our original review of Ni no Kuni, we already praised the beauty of the graphics of this RPG adventure, as well as the quality of its story, soundtrack, and combat system. But the good news for fans of the Japanese role does not end here, because Xbox has announced during its TGS 2022 event that Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom will follow the same path, this time in 2023, coming to Xbox consoles for the first time.

With new characters and some major changes in combat and adventure development, in our review of Ni no Kuni 2 we noted that there were “chiaroscuros in the development of characters and their main story”, as well as that “a little more could have been deepened in their battle system, but even these points also have their strengths.” Recently, the saga has made the leap to the mobile and PC market with the free RPG Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds.

