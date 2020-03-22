The beautiful south: our wild, vulnerable world, seen from a Greenpeace ship

Michael Segalov finds himself transfixed by way of Earth’s remaining good desert as he joins a month-long polar expedition to Antarctica

It’s going to get extra easy, I really feel to myself, as I lie in mattress throughout the darkness, one hand gripping tightly the brink of the mattress, the other pressing laborious on the spot the place my head merely thudded loudly, as soon as extra, proper into a wall. Inside the bunk beneath, my cabinmate Oleg is sleeping deeply. I might be not snoozing however, nonetheless I can after I’ve found my sea legs. I’ve come a methods, I try and reassure myself, making an allowance for it’s only my fourth night time time at sea.

After I arrived on board my transient new home, Greenpeace’s MV Esperanza, even successfully navigating my method to the bathroom alongside the ex-Soviet firefighting ship’s labyrinth of slender corridors had seemed unimaginable. The environmental NGO had invited me to enroll in them on a month-long polar expedition departing from Patagonia, the final leg of a year-long endeavor to draw consideration to the existential threats coping with the sector’s oceans. The staff had immediate from London, forward of travelling from pole to pole.

