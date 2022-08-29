The beauty of the week: “Dempsey and Firpo”, by George Wesley Bellows

“Dempsey y Firpo” (1924), por George Wesley Bellows

“The Firpo-Dempsey fight came and in every house there were tears and brutal indignations, followed by a humiliated almost colonial melancholy.” (CirceJulio Cortazar)

In 1923, Jack Dempsey He was one of the most famous athletes in the United States, and seeing him vulnerable, beaten out of the ring, was undoubtedly a shock. That moment was recorded in popular culture. A proof of that is the painting of the American George Wesley Bellowsan oil on canvas made between 1923 and 1924. In the image you can see the boxer Luis Angel Firpo –Argentinean, born in Junín– head on. He had just landed a left hand on Dempsey who slowly falls between the ropes and out of the ring, onto the reporters at ringside. Bellows himself even painted himself among those in the front row.

The painting, titled Dempsey and Firpo o Dempsey between the ropes, became Bellows’ most famous work and is now in the collection of the Whitney Museum of Art. The artist began the painting a few weeks after the fight, and died just over a year after finishing it. In a text he wrote for the magazine The Atlanticdice Alan Barra about the painting: “You have all the details and a vivid account of the action that is the center of the narrative. You can smell the sweat and cigarette smoke, and feel the heat from the crowd there.”

With brilliant brushstrokes, Bellows expressively captures the snapshot of the moment. Although boxing was not a common theme in the art of the time, the painter documented hundreds of boxing evenings on his canvases throughout his career, perhaps with the intention of paying homage to his favorite sport, showing the dark atmosphere of these fights and, incidentally, make a study of New York society.

*

The year was 1923. Argentina was presided over by Marcelo T. de Alvear, Jorge Luis Borges published his first book of poetry, Fervor of Buenos Aires, and the Spanish philosopher was visiting the country Jose Ortega y Gasset. But that September 14, it was a sporting event that had the Argentines in suspense: the boxing fight for the world heavyweight title between the American champion Jack Dempsey y Luis Angel Firpoknown as “The Wild Bull of the Pampas”, which would be played at the Polo Grounds in New York.

Jack Dempsey falls out of the ring due to a blow from Luis Ángel Firpo (REUTERS)

So fight night had two big venues: one was in New York, where 80,000 people would gather to watch the fight; the other meeting point was the old newspaper building the press located on Avenida de Mayo, in the city of Buenos Aires, because an antenna had been installed there to follow the transmission. In addition, it had been agreed that if Firpo won, a green siren would light up to communicate the victory, while if the victory corresponded to Dempsey, the siren would be red. This lighting code was also established for the recently inaugurated Palacio Barolo. In the neighbourhoods, the few houses that had a radio receiver also brought together the neighbors.

In Around the day in 80 worlds, Julio Cortazar tells how they experienced the historic duel between Firpo and Dempsey at home: “In 1923, we Argentines listened to the almost direct broadcast from the Polo Grounds in New York, the story of the fight in which Jack Dempsey retained the world heavyweight championship by putting Luis Ángel Firpo out of action in the second round. I was nine years old, I lived in the town of Banfield, and my family was the only one in the neighborhood that had a radio, characterized by a really huge outdoor antenna, whose cable ended in a receiver the size of a cigarette box but in which The galena stone and my uncle stood out brilliantly, in charge of putting on the headphones to tune in with great effort to the Buenos Aires station that was broadcasting the fight. A good part of the neighborhood had settled in the patio, to the visible embarrassment of my mother, and patriotism and beer were allied, as always in these cases, to predict the overwhelming triumph of the one the Yankees had called The Wild Bull of the Pampas. and that it was above all wild”.

Jack Dempsey’s fight against Luis Ángel Firpo, on September 14, 1923, was historic not only because of what would happen later in the ring: It was the first time that an Ibero-American boxer fought for the world heavyweight title., and it would be one of the defining matches of Dempsey’s career. The American had been champion since 1919, and Firpo was one of the top heavyweights in the world.

Firpo showed his power right away, when he dropped Dempsey with a right hand just after the start of the first round. Dempsey dropped to one knee and quickly recovered, after which he lunged at his opponent and dropped him seven times in a minute and a half.

But just half a minute later, towards the end of the first round, Firpo struck again. Pinning Dempsey against the ropes, he slammed another right hand to the chin of his opponent, who fell backwards out of the ring. Dempsey fell on a photographer and hit his head on a typewriter, cutting the back of his neck. Sprawled across ringside reporters’ desks, Jack Dempsey was desperately trying to pull himself together and get back into the fight. The world champion of all weights, the most famous athlete on the planet, could not believe that this rough giant – whom he himself had just knocked down seven times! – was in the middle of the ring with the only company of the referee.

Jack Dempsey saved by ringside reporters

The myth indicates that the account reached 17, but that could never be confirmed, not even with the match film. What can be seen is the help that Dempsey receives from journalists to return to the ring, something outside the regulations. Clearly, the disqualification for the American boxer corresponded, but even the referee, Jack Gallagherseparated the ropes so that the American could return to combat without much difficulty, in a surprisingly irregular attitude – Gallagher was suspended five weeks later by the New York City Commission, and some time later he ended his life in a hotel in the Big Apple –.

After that scare, the Manassa Matador recovered and came out determined to end the fight. He did it with two falls –product of two separate left hooks–, the last one definitive, at 57 seconds of that round.

The New York Times summarized in his chronicle the reasons why the fight was etched in memory: “In the shortest and fiercest battle ever fought between heavyweights, Jack Dempsey knocked out Luis Firpo at the Polo Grounds. But no champion had been more in danger in history. “(Firpo) is tough and he is the toughest puncher I have ever faced,” he said. Dempsey at the end of the fight. It was the first time I’d been knocked down since I became champion, and I’ll never forget it.”

Despite the setback, the Juninense boxer remained in history for his bravery and for being the main character of an image that traveled the world, in which he appears contemplating how the great Dempsey crosses the rope fence and falls out of the ring.

**

The so-called “fight of the century” was the first sporting event broadcast by radio in the country. That transmission was cut when Firpo expelled his rival out of the ring, which generated nerves, screams and anxiety. Something scandalous was happening on the other side of the continent. Many porteños stationed in front of the door of the newspaper the presson Avenida de Mayo, they celebrated the victory in advance, but then the news about the second round shattered the illusion of having the first Argentine boxing world champion.

Jack Dempsey and Luis Ángel Firpo greet each other before the fight for the world heavyweight title, on September 14, 1923 in New York (Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

The journalist tells fair legs: “The green stripe that crossed the Buenos Aires sky unleashed the uncontrollable euphoria. Demonstrations came out of the neighborhoods with flags, posters, shouts and coffins to bury the American. Suddenly the red line paralyzed the hearts. The loudspeakers of the newspapers completed the news. Firpo had lost and along with him an entire town. The joy turned into collective crying. The noises in silence. All in just three minutes. The coffins that were forgotten in the streets of the center evidenced the first defeat of Argentine triumphalism.

The Juninense boxer’s performance was not enough for the title, but it was for popular recognition. He was revered in Argentina and in most Latin American countries, to the point that there are several streets and avenues that bear his name. Even in El Salvador, the Club Deportivo Luis Ángel Firpo was founded in 1923, one of the most important soccer teams in Latin America.

***

By 1923, boxing functions were banned in Argentina, so the sport was practiced in an amateur way and its exhibitions were clandestine, which did not mean that it was a very popular sport. In consideration of the importance of the Firpo-Dempsey duel, the Argentine government, headed by Marcelo Torcuato de Alvear, decided to give legal status to the practice and exhibition of boxing for 1924. On February 3 of that year, Firpo was He was awarded the number 1 license as a professional boxer, for being the first Argentine to fight for a world crown and for his performance in that fight.

And every September 14, like the day Firpo fought Dempsey, Argentina celebrates Boxer’s Day.

****

George Wesley Bellows It began to gain fame in 1908, when together with other art students they organized an exhibition of works based on the urban environment. Those New York scenes in Bellows starkly depicted the chaos of blue-collar neighborhoods and satirized the upper classes as well. However, his paintings in which he portrayed amateur boxing matches were possibly his greatest contribution to art history. These paintings are characterized by dark environments, where the bright brushstrokes that vividly depict the human figures give a strong sense of movement and direction.

Bellows’ painting of the moment Firpo takes Dempsey out of the ring would also find its place in another icon of modern popular culture, The Simpson. In Season 8 Episode 3, Homer is convinced that he has a medical condition that prevents him from being knocked out, and they invite him to try his luck as a professional boxer under his friend Moe.

The scene from the series “The Simpsons” that recreates the painting by George Bellows

In this chapter, the father of the yellow family became an idol for his neighbors, with some knockouts of local athletes. Series creator Matt Groening pays tribute to Luis Firpo with a rendering of his most memorable right hand, with which he almost knocked Dempsey out cold. With blows, Homer knocks his rival out of the ring and the scene stops at the exact moment when it looks like a George Bellows painting.

Homer takes his rival out of the ring, in a scene that recreates the painting by G. Bellows that portrays the Firpo-Dempsey fight

Unequivocal proof that both that fight for the world heavyweight title and the oil “snapshot” conceived by Bellows have left their mark on popular culture, a hundred years later.

KEEP READING

The Argentine boxer who inspired Matt Groening for a scene from The Simpsons

The beauty of the day: “New York”, by George Wesley Bellows

The Beauty of the Day: “Blue Morning” by George Bellows