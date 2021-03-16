The behind the scenes of the line of 5 that Russo stopped in Boca and the unforced error that almost cost him the game against River

If there is something for which Michelangelo Russo is characterized by saying little in his lectures. That is why it draws a lot of attention when very from time to time – like last night at the Bombonera – it goes out of the usual script. He made a discharge that evidenced his discomfort at the expulsion of Carlos Zambrano, which almost cost Boca the game. During the week he had to make an important decision: to change the scheme in the probable absence of an Edwin Cardona who finally had to watch him from the rostrum.

On Thursday the week broke down in Boca: Carlos Tevez and Edwin Cardona They could not finish the training due to discomfort. The Apache It felt felt in one ankle and the Colombian developed a contracture that went from mild to considerable as the days went by. There was no case: the one from Medellín was demanded until the previous hours but did not get to go out on the field. There was no official medical report and in the Ezeiza bunker they opted for mystery until the last minute to appeal to the surprise factor. After the match it was learned that insiders knew that it was practically impossible for Edwin to arrive in top condition at the derby.

Since the question was raised about the presence of Cardona in the offensive zone of the team, Russo began to befriend the idea of ​​completely modifying the tactical drawing, something that he does not frequently do. DT sets xeneize They are armed, in their great majority, with four men in the background. But the circumstances and the rival on duty convinced him. Thus, he rarely tested the line of three composed of Carlos Zambrano, Lisandro López and Carlos Izquierdoz with Nicolás Capaldo on the right wing and Frank Fabra on the left.

The annoyances of Tevez and Cardona conditioned Russo against River

The play was risky: with so little evidence the defensive scaffolding was noted to be lacking in oil and it was difficult for him to find himself in the first minutes of the Superclásico. River took the initiative and Boca the rival goal seemed to be miles away. However, slowly the Xeneize he began to relax his wing-backs, found sparks from the game on the feet of Gonzalo Maroni and Carlos Tevez and hurt on the right wing with Capaldo’s excursion that ended in a penalty for Paulo Díaz. Fabra, on the left, had also created danger with a center with which he left hand in hand with Charlie Brown after a good qualification from Maroni.

His moment was at the dawn of the complement, where the backlash almost sentenced the lawsuit. The lack of efficiency in the final meters and a fantastic Armani left him without the jackpot. Boca competed, it is true, as equals against the Argentine team with the oldest technician in the local environment. But the line of 5 did not finish convincing. It ended up being more of a circumstantial plan that can be implemented in extreme situations. In a conference Russo stressed his satisfaction with the performance with the innovative approach and, at the same time, hinted that it will not be as frequent in the future.

THE ERROR NOT FORCED BY CONDITIONING

“We lacked a little more intelligence to finish the games with 11 and know how to handle them. In these games, with one less, it is very difficult to play and compete ” . Miguel, who repeatedly used the terms “forms”, “manners” and “moments” in the press, this time said much more. The target was clearly Carlos Zambrano, which complicated Boca a lot in a climactic moment.

River had just equalized through Palavecino (the Peruvian had not been well stopped before the center that led to the goal) when an exit from the bottom of Boca ended with the expulsion of former Dinamo Kiev. Matías Suárez pressed him and in his attempt to defend possession put his hand on his face and saw the double yellow. It generated another mental impulse for the visitor and a sea of ​​doubts to his people.

Zambrano, it is worth clarifying, was a reinforcement that came with the permission of the current leadership and total interference of Juan roman riquelme. The consolidated central duo made up of López and Izquierdoz it was kept for the conquest of the Superliga 2019/2020 and for the dispute of the Libertadores last year. However, the coach, possibly conditioned by the stubbornness of the Soccer Council to reinforce that area, leaned towards Zambrano and not Licha in this League Cup. Unforced error.

By performance, something inexplicable. Neither Lisandro had failures or low levels that warranted his departure from 11 nor Zambrano had had consecrating performances to earn the position next to Cali.

“We are not intelligent in the smallest details, knowing how to play with yellow and knowing how to use and handle our hands when the opponent throws himself and leads us to confusing plays”. In case it had not been clear at first, the blue and gold strategist emphasized Zambrano’s failure, probably annoying because something similar had happened in the last Superclassic with the infantile expulsion of Jorman Campuzano. From yapa, Russo celebrated the appearance of Marcos Rojo, whom he intends to shoot so that he can join as soon as possible.

For the next date, the Boca coach will have the problem resolved due to the absence of Zambrano. Surely the usual line of four with Lisandro and Izquierdoz will stop again. Within two weeks he will have to define if he pardons the Inca and returns the title to him or chooses to keep a Lopez who was one of the highlights against River as a starter.

