The Benavides brothers reported errors in the Dakar Rally roadmap: “It was a disaster!”

The testimonies of brothers Kevin and Luciano Benavides after completing part B of stage 1 of the 2022 Dakar Rally.

Stage 1 of the 2022 Dakar Rally that takes place in Saudi Arabia was completed with a timed section of 333 kilometers in Hail that presented navigation problems according to several pilots, including the brothers. Kevin and Luciano Benavides, references in motorcycles. They were not the only ones since the Spanish Carlos Sainz it also suffered in the auto category.

With a prologue of only 19 kilometers this Saturday there were not many conclusions to draw and that was why part B of stage 1 was the start of the truth for the 44th of the hardest race in the world, a route that was completed this Sunday. It drew attention to see Kevin Benavides, current champion in motorcycles, to see him in 20th place in the partial with his KTM (14th in the general classification), the reference team in the third millennium in the Dakar Rally. The same to his brother Luciano, who with his Husqvarna of the official team was 40th and 38th overall.

Upon reaching Hail’s camp, Infobae He spoke with the Salta brothers who pointed out errors in the roadmap at the mandatory crossing points and after resupplying. Both showed their anger for what happened.

“It was a difficult day today, in which there were a couple of errors in the roadbookThey were not correct to be able to find one of the way points (mandatory crossing point). We have been affected by several drivers from different teamsWe wasted a lot of time there so it wasn’t the best way to start day one, ”Kevin said.

Nasser Al-Attiya leads in cars and commands in the general classification of the Dakar Rally 2022 (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

“I had been doing very well my career until refueling (supply point). But now I have just arrived at the bivouac, to put my head in very calm and then we will talk with the teams to see what happens ”, added the winner of the Dakar Rally 2021, also in Saudi Arabia.

On whether they are going to speak with the authorities, he replied that “surely the team-managers of each of the teams will speak, because as I said, we are several pilots and from different teams so I don’t know, we will see what happens.”

While Luciano Benavides placeholder image, indicated that “yes, today I started third so I am one of the most affected by the error that has occurred in the roadbook, I have been there together with Ricky Bravec, Toby Price, well, most of the pilots have lost more than an hour. It is not the most beautiful way to start the race so nothing, we will see what happens now and if so the result we will have to turn the page quickly and continue for tomorrow ”.

“We have been giving 100 percent in each stage and after refueling finding an error and a note that does not match, it obviously frustrates you, especially if the drivers from behind come they have cut us so much time. It’s been a disaster”, Sentenced the youngest of the Benavides.

The Dakar Rally spares no one: Stéphane Peterhansel, the biggest winner in history, suffered a broken left rear suspension on his electric Audi (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

In his category the Australian Daniel Sanders (KTM) took the victory and is in command at the end of the first stage. The Chilean escorts him Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) and the Austrian Matthias Walkner (KTM).

Behind the Benavides brothers, the other Argentines were Diego Gamaliel Llanos (32º), Diego Noras (52º), Joaquín Debeljuh Taruselli (61º) and Matías Notti (137º)

In quadricycles Manuel Andújar got delayed by a hit on his quad and could not maintain the leadership achieved on Saturday after winning the first speed section. The current champion of the specialty finished tenth. The victory corresponded to the Lithuanian Laisvydas Kancius and followed by the Chilean Giovanni Enrico. Third was the best Argentine, Pablo Copetti (born in Córdoba and nationalized from the United States), in front of the Mendoza Francisco Moreno. All the mentioned competitors race with Yamaha.

In cars, Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) sets the course and is escorted by Frenchman Sébastien Loeb with the Bahrain Raid Xtreme prototype and Czech Martin Propkop with a Ford prototype.

While Spanish Carlos Sainz He also had problems with navigation and reached the finish line in 27th position with the electric Audi, the car that steals all eyes in this edition. His teammate, the French Stéphane Peterhansel (the biggest winner in the history of the Dakar Rally with 14 wins), suffered a broken left rear suspension.

The ATVs are preparing to start the second part of stage 1 (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

In this category there are good performances by the Argentines. Lucio Alvarez was fourth with his Toyota Hilux and Sebastián Halpern He was sixth with the Mini of the X-Raid Mini JCW Team. While Orly Terranova finished 12th with the Bahrain Raid Xtreme prototype and Juan Cruz Yacopini, 14th with another Toyota Hilux.

In trucks there was a 1-2-3 of Kamaz’s Russian trucks with Dmitry Sotnikov. Eduard Nikolaev and Anton Shibalov.

Finally, in UTV the Polish Aron Domzala was ahead, who led the 1-2 of Can-Am in front of the American Austin Jones. The podium is completed by the Polish Michal Goczal (Cobant).

The second section will take place this Monday between Hail-Al Artawiya, with a total of 568 kilometers of which 338 will be timed. After the heavy rain on Saturday and after the site where the Al Artawiya camp was to be located was flooded, the next service park for the 2022 Dakar Rally will be in Al Qaysumah.

KEEP READING

The particular helmet in honor of Lionel Messi worn by Manuel Andújar, the Argentine winner on the first day of the Dakar

Dakar Rally: the driver injured in the explosion of his car will be repatriated to France and security was extreme