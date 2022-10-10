The benefits and consequences of neutering cats

Surgical sterilization prevents abandonment, one of the cruelest forms of animal abuse



have a cat pet is one of the great blessings of life, among other things, because it gives us Benefits Multiple for everyday life. However, it is also a decision What does it entail? responsibility.

In this sense, one of the most important obligations of the guardians of domestic felines is to exercise the control ethical of the reproductionknowing that in the world hay greater amount of companion species than those that the human being can feed or take care of both at the economic as in the affective. Therefore, it is very important to know the signs of the arrival of the sexual maturity and understand its implications and consequences.

The puppies unwanted who usually arrive to the world for the wish of human being are the main reason for abandonment. Such a sad event forces us to find solutions. This being the case, the simplest, most effective and safest way to avoid this is the castration surgical of animals adults.

Castration prevents unwanted reproduction and prevents serious health problems in the cat

There are several methods for the control of reproduction, among which are the oral contraceptives and the injectables which we will rule out for several reasons: first, because of its serious impact secondaries and second for his character transient, something that forces cumbersome supplies or reiterated and successive applications.

The absolutely best method recommendable is the surgical castrationwhich prevents fertilization by removing the organs responsible for her. In this sense, it is always recommended to carry out the sterilization surgery from the sexual maturity in the macho and immediately before or after the first forehead on the female.

There are different factors determine the start time of the puberty in cats, such as raza. The purebred females usually mature later than the rest and, among the slowest, the purebred females stand out. Lostwho can have their first heat at one year of age.

Castration is indicated at different times in male or female cats (dpa)

Outside of the racial concept, the cats of short hair they are more precocious than those with long hair. The weight of the cat is another determining factor of the beginning of the heat, since it is necessary to comply with certain conditions to reach sexual maturity, which is generally the 80% of their adult weight. In the case of males, when they reach puberty they show a conduct marking with your urine, with which they will spray the environment with small amounts loaded with pheromones for sexually attract to females (sex spray).

Castration in the male will prevent the escapades of wandering and unwanted litters, while urine marking will disappear in a 80% or in a 90% of cats. On the other hand, it will decrease the tendency of males to quarrel with other peers and the risk of receiving bites or scratches that may transmit diseases. In addition, with this decision we will prevent the appearance of health problems as tumors prostatic and testicular.

There are several methods to control reproduction, including oral contraceptives and injectables (Getty)

As for the females, the castration process will obviously prevent them from coming into cell and will prevent the unwanted pregnancy. In turn, it will reduce the appearance of infections of uterus and of tumors mammary. It is not true that females should have at least one part before being castrated or losing vitalityintelligence or desire to play by mere castration. What is true is that our cat could reach increase of weight, which can be avoided with physical exercise and with one feeding adequate.

Surgical castration is the best solution for the problems that heat can entail in both males and females, as well as being the only way to ensure that unwanted kittens do not enter the world, thus increasing the worst form of animal abuse, which is he abandonment.

*Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero @drromerook is a veterinarian. Specialist in University Education. Master in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology. Former Director of the School Hospital for Small Animals (UNLPam). University Professor in several Argentine universities. International speaker.

KEEP READING

What is the correct way to pet cats so as not to tarnish our relationship with them?

How do cats see us humans?

How to calm dogs and cats with keywords