The best air fryer on the market is on sale at Lidl (cheaper than Amazon)

For some time now, almost all brands of home appliances they have brought out their own air fryers, the fashionable appliance. But not all are the same, nor do they have as much experience in the matter.

Philips was the first manufacturer of the air fryer as we know it and its models are among the most powerful and advanced. Also among the most expensive. That’s why I’m grateful for this Lidl’s competitive offerwhich has put on sale what is, in our opinion, the best basket air fryer on the market right now.

We talk about the Philips AirFryer XL, 2000 W, a very powerful and large capacity machine. Its 6.2 l basket is ideal for cooking for families of more than three members, for which conventional air fryers fall short. Its 2000W allow very fast heating, which is ideal for nailing all kinds of air fryer recipes.





Philips AirFryer XL Essential HD9270/90 Oil-Free Fryer, 1.2Kg, 6.2L, 2000 Watt, Healthy, Tasty and Now, Connected, Color Black

It is not easy to see this apartment below €180 and right now, in the Lidl online storecan be purchased for €169.99, a lower price than the €179.99 it has on Amazon.

