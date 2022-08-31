The best AMD graphics card to play at 1440p now costs less than ever at PcComponentes

It is noted that a new generation of graphics cards is falling, among other things, in the prices of current GPUs, which have not stopped falling daily for a few weeks now. Which makes it not so interesting to wait for the next generation. Rather the complete opposite: If we want to make the leap to the game in 1440p or 4K, we are facing an excellent opportunity thanks to all kinds of assemblies at super attractive prices.

XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT309 AMD Radeon RX 6700XT CORE Gaming 12GB GDDR6

Many users opt for NVIDIA graphics cards for their gaming PC, but many others prefer an AMD Radeon. And if we are one of the latter, pay close attention to this RX 6700 XT, one of the most balanced graphics of the present generationwhich has just plummeted to its historical low: we can take it home on sale for only 439.90 euros, compared to the 700 euros that it has been around weeks ago.

Without a doubt, it is a price for one of the best graphics cards today to play at 1440p if we take into account its value for money. And it is that for just over 400 euros, now that it is reduced, with this RX 6700 XT we can enjoy all kinds of video games in ultra quality and high FPS rates. To which must be added a great compatibility with latest generation AMD Ryzen processors.

In addition, we are facing an excellent assembly: the XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT309 AMD Radeon RX 6700XT CORE Gaming 12GB GDDR6. A large graphics card, with three fans that we will appreciate in our long gaming sessions and a great backplate black rear, like the rest of the graphic. Because it is an elegant, discreet and inconspicuous GPU. And as we say, quite large, something that we must take into account when installing it in our setup.

