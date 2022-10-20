The best (and worst) antivirus for Windows 10 according to this massive study. Microsoft Defender is not the best

AV Comparatives has analyzed several antiviruses to see not only the detection rates, but also the protection capacity, that is, the ability to prevent a malicious program from actually making any changes to the system. In some cases, an antivirus program may not recognize a malware sample when it is idle, but yes when it is running.





In addition, some antivirus products use behavioral detection to find and block a program’s attempts to make system changes typical of malware. This malware protection test measures the overall ability of security products to protect the system against malicious programs, either before, during or after their execution.

The following anti-viruses have been studied. In total there were 17.





10,019 malware samples were made. All products installed on a fully upgraded 64-bit Microsoft Windows 10 system. The products were tested in early September with default settings and using the latest updates.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

Conclusions





Among the products analyzed, G Data stands out with 96% detection both online and offline and 100% protection. It only showed 4 errors or “false alarms”. And as worse we find Trend Micro than offline only detects 41.1% of malware, a figure that improves considerably when we talk about online detection and rises to 82.3%. The protection rate is 97.4% at Trend Micro.

It is also surprising that Microsoft and its Windows Defender have a very low offline detection rate of less than 70% and make more errors than average: 19 false alarms. Panda is the one that leads the latter: it has registered 59 false alarms. Avast and AVG have 100% protection rates.